Knicks Unlikely to Sign Ex-Villanova Star: Report

The New York Knicks are unlikely to bring back fan favorite and former Villanova star Ryan Arcidiacono, SNY’s Ian Begley reported on September 6.

“Worth noting here: people familiar with the matter said late last month that it was unlikely that the Knicks would use their 15th spot to sign backup guard Ryan Arcidiacono,” Begley wrote.

Arcidiacono, who was the Most Outstanding Player during the Wildcats championship run in 2016, had three stints with the Knicks since the 2021-22 season as Tom Thibodeau grew fond of his professionalism.

“He’s been terrific. Whether it’s practice or when you throw him in a game. He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s competitive,” Thibodeau said of Arcidiacono, per SNY, in October 2022 when he made the roster. “He can think on his feet, he can play multiple positions. A career [37] percent 3-point shooter. So he’s done a really good job. He’s stood out in practice. He’s played really well.”

While he earned Thibodeau’s respect, “people familiar with the matter felt that it was unlikely Arcidiacono would be back under the current Knicks roster,” according to Begley.

Begley added that Arcidiacono’s chances to reunite with his college buddies — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and new addition Mikal Bridges — in Knicks uniform hinge on a trade that opens up more roster spots, especially in the backcourt.

Entering this season, the Knicks are stacked in the backcourt with Brunson, Miles McBride and rookie Tyler Kolek. Bridges can also organize the Knicks offense with the second unit.

After Arcidiacono appeared in 20 games without scoring a single point, an NBA record, the Knicks sent him to the Detroit Pistons as a salary filler in the trade for veterans Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Jalen Brunson Praises Mikal Bridges’ Work Ethic

While Brunson is unlikely to have Arcidiacono, his close friend since college, the Knicks star point guard is ecstatic to have another ex-Villanova teammate in the fold in Bridges.

Brunson perfectly summed up what Bridges is bringing to the table.

“That man got off the plane from London last night (August 16). And then he was in the gym this morning (August 17), bright early,” Brunson revealed at Fanatics Fest NYC on August 16. “That’s everything you should know about him.”

While Brunson and Bridges are excited to be reunited, there is immense pressure to deliver this coming season after what the Knicks gave up to get him across the Brooklyn Bridge from the Nets.

The Knicks traded four unprotected and one top-four protected pick for Bridges, who has never been an All-Star in his first six seasons in the league. But for Brunson, that is so worth it.

“He just fits the puzzle perfectly,” Brunson said, like he just can do whatever you ask of him and then more. And that’s kind of a person he is.”

Knicks Named as 3rd-Best East Team by ESPN Experts

With the Bridges trade and OG Anunoby’s return on a new five-year deal worth $212.5 million, ESPN experts pegged them as the third-best team in the Eastern Conference behind the defending champion Boston Celtics and the re-tooled Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics, who steamrolled to their 18th NBA title last season, are the overwhelming favorite with 97 points. The 76ers, who added nine-time All-Star Paul George in free agency, are a distant second with 39 points and the Knicks are a close third with 38 points.

ESPN tallied the points with a first-place vote receiving five points, a second-place vote receiving three and a third-place vote receiving one.