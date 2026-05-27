Are Ex-Knicks Satisfying Timberwolves? Donte DiVincenzo Gets Key Update

The Minnesota Timberwolves might find themselves for a massive blockbuster deal this summer. Could that spell the end for former New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo in Minny?

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, there is some doubt surrounding the Timberwolves’ interest in moving on from DiVincenzo, despite the fact that he’s going to spend a chunk–if not all of 2026-2027–recovering from an Achilles tear.

Donte DiVincenzo’s Trade Chances Get An Update

“When you saw in Game 6 against Denver in the first round when every player on the Wolves roster wore a DiVincenzo jersey to the arena, you know what he means to this team,” the Wolves’ insider stated on The Jon Krawczynski Show.

“So there is a bit of morality that comes into play with a decision like this. I don’t think that the Timberwolves want to trade Donte DiVincenzo. I think they want to keep him around, they want to help him rehab. They want to get him back fully going and then maybe by towards the end of next season, he’s back on the court with the Timberwolves.”

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There were points early on during the 2025-2026 NBA season where DiVincenzo was a name that interested teams looking to improve their playoff odds before the 2026 trade deadline. The Timberwolves weren’t known to be shopping DiVincenzo around.

It seems the organization continues to feel strongly about the former Knick.

The Knicks-Timberwolves Swap Has Mixed Reviews

On New York’s side, they are more than happy with Karl-Anthony Towns at the moment. With a sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks are NBA Finals-bound.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are still working on trying to make it out of the Western Conference. They upset the Denver Nuggets, even while dealing with notable injuries in round one. However, Minnesota didn’t have the answers for the San Antonio Spurs.

DiVincenzo didn’t get to see the entire run through, but he’s clearly beloved. In 2026-2027, DiVincenzo makes $12.5 million and will be a free agent in 2027.

Meanwhile, Julius Randle ended the postseason on a low note. While he’s had some strong stretches in Minnesota, he’s currently facing a lot of backlash, causing the mixed reviews as a trade from Minnesota’s side.

The Timberwolves will search for big moves to bolster the roster, building around Anthony Edwards. Randle could be a part of those talks, but DiVincenzo’s spot seems safe for the time being.