Selena Gomez’s Late-Night Heartbreaking Message Goes Viral After Knicks Beat Spurs

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was a historic comeback for the Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals that really sparked hope for New Yorkers. At one point, down by 29 points, the Knicks somehow found their way back to victory at the Garden to take Game 4 and a 3-1 series lead, just one win from their first championship since 1973. And it wasn’t only basketball fans who were affected by it.

New York won 107-106 against San Antonio Spurs, completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

And Selena Gomez, watching from thousands of miles away, had a lot to say about it.

Selena Gomez Reacts to the Knicks Game 4 Win Over the Spurs

Selena Gomez now lives in London, which means Game 4 had her up at 3 in the morning. She watched it anyway. Shortly after the final buzzer, she posted on Instagram Stories, resharing an old photo of herself with two people in Spurs gear.

The text over the image read: “Happy for NY but my heart breaks just a lil lol.” A second story followed: “It’s ok. I’m happy for the teams! Thanks for giving us some great games @nba.”

She kept it short, kept it honest. Just a Spurs fan losing sleep over a team she has been cheering for long before they made the Finals.

Selena is a San Antonio girl through and through. She grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, and has shown up to Spurs games in person over the years.

OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson Lead the Knicks’ Historic Game 4 Comeback

The Spurs put New York in deep trouble early. San Antonio shot 60 percent from the floor in the first half, built a 27-point halftime lead, and their 14 first-half three-pointers set an NBA Finals record. At one point in the third quarter, the deficit grew to 29.

Jalen Brunson had 36 points and OG Anunoby scored 33, and they kept trying hard even when the situation looked hopeless. Brunson kept finding ways to score, and Anunoby was relentless on the glass all night.

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks were down by one point and Brunson’s 3-point shot got stuck on the front rim, Anunoby made a quick move down the court, touched the ball with his right hand, and tipped it in with only 1.2 seconds left. Coach Mike Brown even called this maybe the greatest play in Knicks history.

New York leads 3-1 and is one win away. The series has delivered at every turn, and Game 5 cannot come soon enough.