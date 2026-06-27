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New York Knicks Sign Intriguing Shooter After NBA Draft

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TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Mike Brown of the New York Knicks speaks to the media at Knicks Training Facility on September 23, 2025 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Oziyah Sellers did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range in 37 games for St. John’s.

Knicks Sign Intriguing Shooter After NBA Draft

GettyOziyah Sellers #4 of the St. John’s Red Storm reacts during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.

After the draft, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported the news that Sellers is signing with the New York Knicks.

London wrote: “St. John’s guard Oziyah Sellers has signed a Summer League deal with the New York Knicks, source tells @247Sports”

Sellers also spent time at USC and Stanford over four seasons of college basketball.

He shot 37.8% from three-point range in 130 career games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyOziyah Sellers #4 of the St. John’s Red Storm dunks in the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden on February 06, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@MCohenSports07: “Sellers is now the fourth Johnnie from the 2025-26 roster to be playing in Summer League.”

@albertoeghim: “I’ve seen a lot of Oziyah Sellers over the years. One of the prettiest jumpers you’ll see.”

@KnicksVerseFr (translated to English): “A new signee but this time for the Summer League: Oziyah Sellers, 22 years old, Guard/forward from St. John’s, shooter capable of stretching the floor, will be one to watch.”

GettyOziyah Sellers #4 of the St. John’s Red Storm reacts during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.

While it would take a lot for Sellers to make the roster, he will be fun for Knicks fans to watch in Las Vegas.

There is always the possibility that a player’s performance at Summer League could lead toa. two-way deal.

Looking At New York

GettyJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks lifts the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

The Knicks are coming off a magical season where they won their first NBA Championship since 1973.

They went 16-3 during the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Knicks Sign Intriguing Shooter After NBA Draft

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