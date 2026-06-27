New York Knicks Sign Intriguing Shooter After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Oziyah Sellers did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range in 37 games for St. John’s.

Knicks Sign Intriguing Shooter After NBA Draft

After the draft, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported the news that Sellers is signing with the New York Knicks.

London wrote: “St. John’s guard Oziyah Sellers has signed a Summer League deal with the New York Knicks, source tells @247Sports”

Sellers also spent time at USC and Stanford over four seasons of college basketball.

He shot 37.8% from three-point range in 130 career games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@MCohenSports07: “Sellers is now the fourth Johnnie from the 2025-26 roster to be playing in Summer League.”

@albertoeghim: “I’ve seen a lot of Oziyah Sellers over the years. One of the prettiest jumpers you’ll see.”

@KnicksVerseFr (translated to English): “A new signee but this time for the Summer League: Oziyah Sellers, 22 years old, Guard/forward from St. John’s, shooter capable of stretching the floor, will be one to watch.”

While it would take a lot for Sellers to make the roster, he will be fun for Knicks fans to watch in Las Vegas.

There is always the possibility that a player’s performance at Summer League could lead toa. two-way deal.

Looking At New York

The Knicks are coming off a magical season where they won their first NBA Championship since 1973.

They went 16-3 during the 2026 NBA playoffs.