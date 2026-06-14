Barack Obama Sends New York Knicks Heartfelt Message After NBA Finals

Former President Barack Obama joined the celebration after the New York Knicks ended one of the NBA’s longest championship droughts.

Obama congratulated the Knicks in a June 13 post on X after New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, sending a message to head coach Mike Brown, Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and the rest of the roster.

“Congrats to Coach Brown, Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, OG, and the rest of these incredible NBA Champion @NYKnicks! What a run!” Obama wrote, quote-posting the NBA’s championship announcement.

The message landed because this was not a routine celebrity congratulations post. The Knicks had not won an NBA championship since 1973, and New York’s 94-90 win over the Spurs in Game 5 gave the franchise its third title and first in 53 years. Brunson scored 45 points in the clincher and was named Finals MVP after carrying New York through another comeback.

For Knicks fans, Obama’s post was another reminder of how far the moment traveled beyond Madison Square Garden. New York’s championship drought had spanned generations, and the title now gives Brunson, Brown and this Knicks core a permanent place in franchise history.

Congrats to Coach Brown, Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, OG, and the rest of these incredible NBA Champion @NYKnicks! What a run! https://t.co/CI2aHIYHal — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 14, 2026

New York Knicks Beat Spurs in NBA Finals Behind Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby

The Knicks defeated the Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals, but the series was closer and more chaotic than that margin suggests.

New York clinched the championship in San Antonio with a 94-90 Game 5 win. Brunson finished with 45 points, including 29 in the second half, while Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson all contributed in supporting roles. Reuters reported that Brunson set a franchise Finals scoring mark in the title-clinching victory.

The Knicks had to survive another deficit to close it out. San Antonio led by 16 in the second quarter and by 15 in the third, but New York again leaned on Brunson’s late-game shot-making and its defense to finish the series.

That comeback theme defined the Finals. In Game 4, the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, before Anunoby’s late tip-in delivered a 107-106 win and pushed New York to the brink of the title. Reuters reported that Brown called Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in the greatest play in Knicks history.

That is why Obama singled out both Brunson and Anunoby. Brunson was the Finals MVP and the closer. Anunoby authored the swing moment that changed the series. Brown, meanwhile, completed his own career breakthrough by winning his first championship as an NBA head coach after years as a respected assistant and head coach around the league.

The Spurs had their own star power, led by Victor Wembanyama, but New York’s experience and shot-making carried the final week of the season. San Antonio repeatedly built leads, only for the Knicks to turn games into fourth-quarter tests. By the end of Game 5, Brunson had answered every one.

New York Knicks Parade Becomes Next Focus After NBA Championship

The Knicks’ celebration now shifts from the floor to New York City.

The Sporting News reported that Knicks championship parade details were already a major point of focus after the title, with New York preparing to celebrate the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.

Official city details should still be treated carefully until New York announces the final route, time and public safety plan. But the expected setting is obvious: a Knicks title parade would become one of the biggest sports celebrations the city has hosted in years.

A ticker-tape parade would also fit the scale of the moment. New York has waited more than five decades for another Knicks championship, and this run gives the city a team built around a clear face of the franchise in Brunson, a battle-tested coach in Brown and a deep supporting cast that delivered in the Finals.

That is the larger context behind Obama’s message. He was not just congratulating a team that won a title. He was acknowledging a championship that snapped a 53-year drought, elevated Brunson into New York sports royalty and gave Knicks fans the parade they have been waiting most of their lives to see.