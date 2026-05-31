Knicks Fans Get Honest De’Aaron Fox Message Before NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade, and their series against the New York Knicks is already generating buzz in ways that extend beyond the basketball court.

De’Aaron Fox was asked ahead of the series about Knicks fans taking over opposing arenas throughout the playoffs. It is a trend that has followed New York all postseason. Fox had a straightforward response.

He understood exactly why it is happening.

Fox Gets Honest About Knicks Fans

The Knicks fanbase has made its presence felt everywhere this postseason. Opposing arenas have heard the noise. It has become one of the defining storylines of New York’s run to the Finals, and Fox addressed it directly when asked.

He acknowledged San Antonio does not want its own building taken over, but he was not going to pretend the situation surprises him.

“We know that Knicks fans travel, obviously we don’t want that to be in our arena,” Fox said. “But I’ve seen the price of tickets, I understand.”

Knicks fans have turned opposing arenas into home games throughout this run. Fox knows it. He is not pretending that is going to change in San Antonio.

What It Means for the Series

The Knicks have been the story of these playoffs. They went down 2-1 to Atlanta in the first round and won 11 straight games since. Philadelphia and Cleveland were swept without New York dropping a game.

Everything is clicking at the right time. The fanbase has fed off that energy and taken it on the road everywhere New York has played.

San Antonio has home-court advantage for Games 1 and 2 before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden. How much of a genuine edge the Spurs get at Frost Bank Center may depend on who is actually filling those seats. Fox’s comments suggest the team is perhaps already thinking about it.

Knicks Final Word

New York has not been to the Finals since 1999. The fanbase has waited a long time for this moment and they are not going to stay home now.

San Antonio will have its hands full with the Knicks team. The crowd situation is just one more thing to manage.

Game 1 is Wednesday. Knicks fans already have their flights booked.