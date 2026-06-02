Spurs Starter Sends Strong Message About Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Before Game 1

The NBA Finals are here, and after 23 years, the New York Knicks have made it to the final game. The first match will start on June 3 in San Antonio, and while everyone is looking at Victor Wembanyama, one Spurs player has already set his mind on stopping New York’s main player.

Devin Vassell just helped San Antonio knock out the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

He averaged 13 points per game across 18 playoff games and started every single one. The next name on his list is Jalen Brunson, and he’s not treating it lightly.

Devin Vassell on Guarding Jalen Brunson in the NBA Finals

When asked about the challenge of defending Brunson after just going through a series against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Vassell kept it real:

“Very, very talented player, knows how to get to his spots. Just got to be super disciplined with him. We know he likes to do a lot of shot fakes and it’s a very crafty player. So it’s going to be a tough task obviously, but with watching film and just getting ready to go, I’m excited for the challenge,” Vassell said, per SNY Knicks.

Vassell is not treating this like a step down from guarding SGA. He’s treating it like a whole different problem, one that starts with discipline and film work.

How Hard Is It to Stop Jalen Brunson in the Playoffs?

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ stats say it all. In the current 14 playoff games, Brunson is posting an average of 26.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. Just in the Eastern Conference Finals, he averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists per game against Cleveland while shooting 48.7% from the field.

Though he is listed as 6’2″, size has never been one of his assets. Brunson manages to get anywhere on the court by drawing contact, provoking fouls, and using shot fakes to immobilize defenders. As a matter of fact, Vassell pointed out the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌latter.

Vassell is a 6’5″ guard with long arms and real defensive chops. He averaged 1.4 steals per game this postseason and held his own against SGA throughout the West Finals. The Spurs trusting him with Brunson is not a surprise, but it is a big ask.

Knicks​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ swept Cleveland and won 11 consecutive games. Brunson has been the main reason behind most of it. If Vassell can make him exert more effort than he normally does on a working level, it will change the dynamics of this series dramatically.

Most people won’t focus on this match-up, but it could be the deciding factor. Brunson requires fluidity and room. The task of Vassell is to deprive him of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌both.