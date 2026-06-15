Viral Spurs Superfan ‘Final Boss’ Sends Chilling Warning to Knicks Nation

The New York Knicks‘ long-awaited NBA championship celebration has produced countless viral moments, but few have generated as much attention as Spurs superfan “Final Boss” Thee Wallace.

Wallace found himself at the center of one of the most talked-about fan incidents of the Finals. His latest social media message has only added fuel to an already heated rivalry between the two fan bases.

Thee Wallace Issues Strong Message After Viral Penn Station Incident

Wallace gained national attention after videos circulated online showing a Spurs fan wearing a Dennis Rodman jersey confronting large groups of Knicks fans inside New York City’s Penn Station.

Finally we have the best angle (aerial mode) of the Spurs Final Boss in his natural habitat, fighting the entire city of New York and hunting a harasser that kicked at him. https://t.co/ic0cj3xTUl pic.twitter.com/MPN2MjRBni — Behold A Pale Horse (@BeholdPaleH0rse) June 15, 2026

Footage showed police eventually escorting the fan away as crowds gathered around him. Reports identified the fan as Thee Wallace, a well-known Spurs supporter nicknamed the “Final Boss” by many online basketball fans.

Following the incident, Wallace took to Instagram Stories and delivered a blunt message aimed directly at Knicks fans.

The Spurs Final Boss/Rodman Fan has been found, and he’s about as you would expect. This monster is called “Thee Wallace” and he has a message for the city of New York and Knicks fans. https://t.co/J5FQL3YRTy pic.twitter.com/cUCChkPItY — Behold A Pale Horse (@BeholdPaleH0rse) June 15, 2026

“They got me in the back of unmarked police car. If you see any videos of me send them. Them n***as were to scared to fight me 1 on 1 and even when they jumped me aint shit happened. The police had to save them. Tell knicks fans they pu***y.”

Knicks Fans Celebrate Historic Championship Amid Chaotic Scenes

Wallace’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ comments made news, but they were just a small part of a Finals. The Knicks beat the Spurs 94-90 in Game 5, clinching the first title in the franchise’s 53-year history, and the city of New York erupted with big ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌celebrations.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks have one of the biggest and most loyal fanbases in NBA. The fans who have waited for decades to see a championship came in full force emotionally during the Finals. After the game-winning victory, the streets were filled with thousands of people who had been celebrating from Madison Square Garden all the way to Times ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Square.

The whole series was marred by several incidents of fans fighting each other from both sides. Even stars like Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns appealed to the fans publicly to acknowledge that basketball is just a sport and to be respectful to one another.

As the dust settles on the Knicks’ historic championship run, Wallace’s viral warning serves as another reminder of how intense the Knicks-Spurs Finals rivalry became. Whether fans view him as a villain, entertainer, or devoted supporter, “Final Boss” Thee Wallace has undoubtedly become one of the most memorable fan figures of the 2026 NBA Finals.