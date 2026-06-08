Stabbing Attack Near MSG Raises Concerns For Donald Trump Visit To Knicks Game

Madison Square Garden is ready for one of its most sensitive nights of the postseason. The Knicks return home with a 2-0 NBA Finals lead over the Spurs, but the buildup to Game 3 has been overshadowed by a stabbing near Penn Station and the expected arrival of President Donald Trump, turning a basketball showcase into a security operation.

New York Knicks Game 3 Security Concerns Grow After Penn Station Stabbing

As FOX news reported, “Security concerns are mounting around Penn Station and Madison Square Garden after six people were injured in a stabbing attack just 24 hours before President Trump is expected at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.”

With Penn Station sitting directly below the Garden, the incident has added urgency to a high-alert environment around one of the busiest transit hubs in New York.

MSG Security Tightens Ahead Of Tipoff

Before​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the stabbing, security was predicted to be pretty intense. According to the Knicks’ official Game 3 security update, the fans should prepare for enhanced screening at Madison Square Garden, including a strict no-bag policy and TSA-style checks. The ticket holders have been encouraged to come early.

Trump’s presence has put the precautionary measures on display. According to reports, the former president’s attendance at Game 3 in New York is expected, and that has caused the whole area perimeter around the arena as well as the neighboring blocks to be under a lot of attention. The fans will be confronted with longer lines, stricter entry rules, and fewer conveniences compared to a typical playoff ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌night.

What To Watch In Knicks-Spurs Game 3

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the court, the stakes are crystal clear: the Knicks have the opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 series lead, on the other hand, the Spurs absolutely have to get an away win if they want to build any hope in the series.

New York is currently on a 13-game win streak and is aiming for their first championship since 1973.

This makes Game 3 not only a crucial moment but also one that could change the course of a Finals so far characterized by making MSG the basketball world’s focal point.

If the Spurs want to win the series, they will have to fix the errors that led them to lose both games.

The task for the Knicks is to stay concentrated on the game and allow the crowd to elevate their energy. Meanwhile, the Spurs’ biggest problem is how they will handle the noise, play cleaner during the last moments and prevent another late breakdown.

Game 3 promises a nail-biting combination of playoff pressure, home advantage and being in the spotlight at the national ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌level.