ESPN Analyst Demands Donald Trump Stay Away From NBA Finals

Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs is already drawing attention beyond basketball, with President Donald Trump expected to attend Monday night’s matchup at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks enter the game holding a 2-0 series lead after winning both contests in San Antonio. With New York chasing its first NBA championship since 1973, the return of the Finals to Madison Square Garden has created significant excitement across the city.

However, Trump’s planned appearance has become a major talking point after ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith publicly criticized the decision, arguing that the added security and logistical challenges could disrupt the atmosphere surrounding one of the biggest sporting events New York has hosted in decades.

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Donald Trump Over NBA Finals Attendance

Smith addressed Trump’s planned attendance during an ESPN segment, making it clear that his concerns centered on the impact the visit could have on the city and the event.

“This is strictly a basketball segment,” Smith said. “This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious. It is selfish. It is narcissistic. It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game.”

Smith added that his criticism was not tied to politics.

“I would say the same thing if it were Obama, George W., Clinton. I don’t give a damn. We went back to Reagan,” he said.

The ESPN personality pointed to the unique challenges of hosting a sitting president at Madison Square Garden, located in Midtown Manhattan.

“This is not a football stadium in some space in Texas where you’ve got a whole bunch of outlays and all of this. This is the garden. This is midtown Manhattan. You have any idea what the congestion is going to be like in New York City here?” Smith said.

Later, Smith reiterated his position on social media after receiving criticism from users who viewed his comments as politically motivated.

“It’s not political. It’s about the @nyknicks and the vibe this city has going,” Smith wrote on X.

He added: “I have a problem with any politician –– any politician –– that shows up, causes delays and interferes with these watch parties buzzing all over NYC.”

New York Knicks Finals Atmosphere Impacted by Security Changes

Trump’s attendance comes after he said he accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan.

According to Trump, he has “been a Knicks fan for a long time and I’m also a Jim Dolan fan.”

His visit has resulted in increased security measures around Madison Square Garden.

Those changes include stricter screening procedures for fans entering the arena and the cancellation of the planned watch party outside the venue.

The cancellation drew criticism from several public figures, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Donald Trump’s attendance already has been a vibe-killer because now the city has to shut down all the MSG watch parties outside the arena,” Ocasio-Cortez said on social media.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also questioned the timing of the visit.

“But why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing, like literally the Knicks haven’t been in the finals for 27 years, the city is trying to celebrate,” Jeffries told CNN.

Despite the off-court discussion, the focus inside Madison Square Garden remains on the championship series.

The Knicks are seeking to move within one victory of an NBA title by taking a 3-0 lead over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

New York has not won a championship since defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in 1973. With the series shifting to Madison Square Garden, Game 3 represents one of the franchise’s biggest home games in decades.

Whether the attention remains on basketball or shifts to the high-profile guest in attendance, Monday night’s Finals matchup is expected to draw national attention both on and off the court.