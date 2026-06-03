Stephen A. Smith Sends Warning to New York Knicks About Mikel Bridges Before NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, but ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes one player could ultimately determine whether the franchise ends its 53-year championship drought.

While much of the attention entering the series has focused on Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as Spurs standout Victor Wembanyama, Smith pointed to Mikal Bridges as the player New York cannot afford to lose offensively. The Finals begin Wednesday night with the Knicks seeking their first NBA title since 1973 and the Spurs chasing their first championship since 2014.

Bridges enters the series after a strong stretch of postseason play, providing scoring, floor spacing, and perimeter defense. His role could become even more important against a San Antonio team built around Wembanyama’s defensive presence and versatile wing defenders.

Stephen A. Smith Says Mikal Bridges Is Essential to Knicks’ Championship Hopes

Speaking on ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith reflected on Bridges’ early postseason struggles and the improvement he has shown over the last several games.

“Mikal Bridges was playing horribly,” Smith said. “You don’t give up six picks, four unprotected first-round picks and two swaps for a non-All-Star for him to come in average seven points on 28 percent shooting. That was unacceptable.”

Smith noted that Bridges has responded with significantly improved production.

“This brother ever since then has stepped up and he has looked great,” Smith said. “Over 19 a game, 60-plus percent shooting from the field, 40-plus percent shooting from the three-point range.”

Smith also highlighted the variety of ways Bridges has contributed offensively.

“Corner threes, wing threes, pull-up jumpers, moving without the basketball, giving you the space that you need,” Smith said.

For Smith, the biggest takeaway is simple.

“The New York Knicks, I’m going to say it right now. You ain’t winning no damn championship without Mikal Bridges,” Smith said. “You need Mikal Bridges to be who he has been over these last six or seven games in order for the New York Knicks to win the chip.”

Smith also believes Bridges’ defense could play a key role when Wembanyama operates away from the basket.

“When he’s on the perimeter, whether it’s OG size … or you’ve got Mikal Bridges, long and lanky and obviously an elite defender, he does that in this series, particularly against Wemby. That is going to help the Knicks immensely,” Smith said.

Mikal Bridges Could Be Key Matchup Piece Against San Antonio Spurs

Bridges has already shown he can impact games against San Antonio.

The Knicks won two of their three meetings with the Spurs this season, including the NBA Cup Final. In New York’s 114-89 victory over San Antonio, Bridges led the team with 25 points while Brunson added 24.

That performance demonstrated the type of offensive balance New York hopes to replicate in the Finals.

The Spurs are expected to focus heavily on limiting Brunson and protecting the paint with Wembanyama. That could create additional opportunities for Bridges as a secondary scorer and floor spacer.

Several analysts have also pointed to Bridges’ experience as a valuable asset entering the Finals. Among the Knicks’ core rotation players, Bridges is one of the few with NBA Finals experience, having reached the championship round with the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

His versatility remains one of the primary reasons New York acquired him. Bridges can guard multiple positions, provide perimeter shooting, and help keep the floor spaced around Brunson and Towns.

The Knicks have won 11 straight playoff games entering the Finals and arrive with significant momentum. However, much of the discussion surrounding the series continues to focus on how they will slow Wembanyama and San Antonio’s offense.

According to Smith, Bridges may be just as important on the other end of the floor.

If New York is going to capture its first NBA championship in more than five decades, Bridges’ recent form could be one of the biggest factors in determining the outcome of the series.