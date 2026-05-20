Knicks Fan Stephen A. Smith Says Jalen Brunson ‘Assaulted, Abused’ James Harden

Stephen A. Smith did not hold back his superlatives when reviewing what happened during the New York Knicks’ epic come-from-behind win in Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Stephen A. lauded Jalen Brunson for leading the Knicks to a massive series-opening win and commended him through a slew of extreme expressions for what he did against Cavaliers’ star guard James Harden.

“Jalen Brunson goes ballistic and literally should be arrested for the assault that he put on James Harden,” the ESPN analyst said shortly after the game. “Just abused him at every single turn. [He] annihilated him, kept going by him, scored like five or six straight baskets.”

Stephen A: "Jalen Brunson goes ballistic and literally should be arrested for the assault that he put on James Harden. Just abused him at every single turn. Annihilated him kept going by him scored like 5 or 6 straight baskets" https://t.co/DC6BBs5TVg pic.twitter.com/1HM0uqJrLj — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 20, 2026

Brunson relentlessly attacked Harden in the fourth quarter and overtime. Whoever Harden guarded on defense set the screen for Brunson during that stretch, and the Knicks superstar feasted on every opportunity he got.

According to the NBA’s tracking data, Brunson got Harden via a switch in nine possessions and the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring a staggering 1.9 points per direct action.

Brunson went 7-of-8 from the field in the fourth and extension periods, allowing the Knicks to crawl out from a 22-point lead late in the fourth quarter

Brunson scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with 38 points, five rebounds, and six assists to lead the Knicks.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Criticizes James Harden’s Defense Against the Knicks

Kendrick Perkins also expressed dismay over Harden’s lack of defensive resistance in Game 1 for the Cavaliers.

According to Perkins, it was like history repeating itself due to Harden’s history of being a defensive liability throughout his career.

“James Harden was a defensive liability once again. The Knicks were scoring on him at will,” Perkins said. “The entire Knicks squad was 9-of-15 in the fourth [quarter] and OT when Harden was the defender.”

“At some point if you’re Kenny Atkinson, you have to see this and get him off the damn floor. Here we are again. Different series, same story. James Harden with more Turnovers than FGM!”

Harden’s offense was also underwhelming in the series opener. He only had 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field, albeit with six turnovers.

Knicks Schemed Against James Harden Throughout Game 1

The Knicks structured their offensive game plan around attacking James Harden at every chance they got.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown even said that the team wore Harden down in the first three quarters to allow them to attack him relentlessly with positive results when it mattered the most in the game.

“When I was in Golden State and we played Houston, we counted James Harden’s dribbles,” Brown, a former assistant coach of Steve Kerr with the Warriors, said. “We told our guys he’s dribbling close to 1000 times a game. Keep picking him up full court and making him dribble. At the end of the game, it would wear him down.”

“You know, sometimes you got to do what the game dictates,” Brown said. “It was no secret we were attacking Harden.”

Game 2 is expected to see Harden be sheathed by the Cavaliers on defense. It will be on Thursday, May 21, in New York.