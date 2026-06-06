Stephen A. Sends Huge Warning For Spurs Ahead Of New York Games in NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs will be entering enemy territory for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals as the New York Knicks are set to host them. The Spurs have their backs against the wall in New York after losing the first two games of the series in San Antonio.

Game 3 will be the first NBA Finals game for the Knicks in 26 years. If they win that game, Game 4 could see the first time the Knicks hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time since 1973.

With the possibility, many expect the Knicks’ fan base to turn their rowdiness up a notch in the next two games. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith warned the Spurs that they could see brighter lights and even higher pressure inside Madison Square Garden, considering the fans’ incredible support for the Knicks in their city.

“We know what this team is lacking is experience. You didn’t win at home, now you’re going on the road, with that environment, with that youth,” Stephen A. said in The Hoop Collective podcast after Game 2.

“We’ve seen veterans fold at the Garden. What am I supposed to believe about youthful, exuberant, ignorant young dudes? They don’t know what they’re about to encounter,” he added.

The Spurs consist of young players such as Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, all of whom are playing in their first NBA playoffs, more so in the NBA Finals.

In their current rotation, only Harrison Barnes had played in extreme-pressure moments. De’Aaron Fox, who is playing in his second NBA playoffs, is seen as the stabilizing veteran for the veteran unit for the Spurs.

Who Will Be in Game 3 Of The NBA Finals in New York?

The Knicks and the Spurs are expected to see some high-profile personalities in New York for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Among them is no less than the United States President Donald Trump, who was invited by the Knicks owner James Dolan to attend the game in Madison Square Garden.

Many celebrities who are Knicks die-hard fans are also expected to be there, such as Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Timothee Chalamet, and Tracy Morgan.

On top of them are the Knicks’ rabid fan base, who have flooded bars and the streets of New York to watch the Knicks in the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Knicks-Spurs Game 3 Ticket Prices Ballooned

If any fan wants to watch Game 3 live inside Madison Square Garden, they will have to pay top dollar to do it.

According to numerous ticket sites, the worst seats inside the arena now cost $9000. That will balloon as the seats get better.

Bars and watch parties, nevertheless, remained scattered throughout the city as they anticipated a Knicks championship run.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday, June 8, with a tip-off time of 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.