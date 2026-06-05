Stephen A. Smith Begs Donald Trump Ahead Of Knicks’ NBA Finals Home Game

United States President Donald Trump will be making history on Game 3 of the NBA Finals as he will attend the game inside Madison Square Garden, making him the first-ever U.S. head of state to watch an NBA Finals game live.

However, NBA analyst and Knicks die-hard fan Stephen A. Smith is begging Trump not to attend the game. Stephen A. said that Trump would only disrupt the NBA Finals’ flow and add to the potential chaos from the Knicks fans in New York.

Game 3 will be the Knicks’ first home game in the NBA Finals since 1999. They are gunning for their first NBA championship since 1973.

Why Stephen A. Smith Does Not Want Donald Trump To Attend The NBA Finals

He clarified that this is not about politics.

“He’s coming to Game three of the Finals, and I don’t want him there,” Stephen A. said. “It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that. It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden.”

Trump’s imminent attendance at the NBA comes following an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan.

Stephen A. added that he would say the same thing if the current president were Barack Obama. He also warned about the possibility of rabid fans taking over the game in New York.

“If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, ‘Stay home.’ Stay at the White House,” he said. “I have been covering sports for over 30 years. And I’m telling you right now, come Monday, for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, I expect to see an environment I have never seen in my entire career covering sports.”

The Knicks fans have been rabid and chaotic throughout the playoffs, and understandably so, as this is their deepest playoff run in over 25 years.

Many reports emerged about rowdy fans damaging the properties of the city throughout the playoffs. Following Game 1, some fans were even arrested for damaging an ambulance after the Knicks took the series lead.

The Knicks are currently ahead in the series against the San Antonio Spurs, 1-0, after completing a come-from-behind win in Game 1 in San Antonio led by Jalen Brunson.

Donald Trump Could Also Attend Game 4

After accepting the invitation from James Dolan, Trump also teased on possibly attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals in New York against the Spurs.

“[Dolan] has invited me, and I’m going,” he said. “I’ll be there. It could be Monday. Maybe I’ll do both [Game 3 and Game 4].”

Trump also expressed support for Dolan’s team as they zeroed in on winning the city’s first NBA title in 27 years.

“[The Knicks] find a way to do it,” Trump said. “They’re really great, a great team. I’m happy for Jim [Dolan] because Jim has really been fighting hard to produce such a team.”

Game 3 will be on Monday, but Game 2 of the series will be in San Antonio on Friday.