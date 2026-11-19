Knicks fans waited more than 50 years to see their team win a title. Now 14 games into the title defense, the champs sit at 8-6, and few nights have come easy.

New York did just beat the Toronto Raptors twice in three nights. But it took an overtime comeback and a late Jalen Brunson four-point play to get there, against a Raptors team missing Kawhi Leonard. Two wins, but not the kind that calm anyone down.

Ahead of Thursday’s game in Minnesota, Stephen A. Smith shared his take on ESPN’s First Take, and the show posted the clip on X. The longtime Knicks fan still picked his team, but he did not hold back.

“I’m going to pick my Knicks, but I’m not impressed with what I’m seeing from them… This is my team. They’re reigning defending NBA champions. But this is a very average-looking Knick team thus far,” Smith said.

Smith was not down on everyone. He pointed to Brunson averaging 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns putting up 21 points and 14 rebounds. His issue was with the rest of the group, and Mikal Bridges took the biggest hit.

“We gave up five first-round picks for this brother. Now, I’m trying to be nice… the New York Knicks are the champions. And I’m going to support them. But all I’m going to say is, you’re better than this,” Smith said.

Mikal Bridges Is Still Looking for His Shot

Smith is not the only one keeping an eye on Bridges. The wing was averaging 6.3 points heading into the Nov. 11 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was shooting 32.9 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from three.

He did not play in the fourth quarter that night. For a player the Knicks traded five first-round picks for and signed to a four-year, $150 million extension, that is a tough look.

Head coach Mike Brown has not been ready to make a big decision on Bridges’ role, and Brunson has backed his teammate. Thursday would be a good night for Bridges to answer back.

The Wolves Have Not Slowed Down Without Anthony Edwards

Thursday’s game at Target Center is no gimme, even with Anthony Edwards out. The Timberwolves star had an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee on Oct. 29 and could miss time until around Christmas.

Minnesota has kept winning anyway. The Wolves enter at 11-4, and Terrence Shannon Jr. dropped a career-high 34 points in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 16.

Smith knows the Knicks are catching a break, and he wants them to take it.

“You’re going up against the Timberwolves without Ant-Man. Even though it’s on the road, they don’t have Ant-Man,” Smith said. “Knicks, I expect you to be better. That’s all I’m going to say.”

An 8-6 start is far from a crisis for the champs. But a win in Minnesota would give Smith and plenty of other Knicks fans something to feel good about.