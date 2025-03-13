Stephen A. Smith CALLS OUT Thibs – Knicks MINUTES Drama!

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has found himself at the center of controversy after reportedly denying a conversation with star forward Mikal Bridges about reducing the starters’ minutes. The situation took a turn when ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith weighed in, calling the dispute a “bad sign” for the team’s chemistry.

Stephen A. Smith’s Reaction

During a recent segment on First Take, Stephen A. Smith expressed concern over Thibodeau’s handling of the situation, pointing out that a disconnect between a head coach and one of the team’s key players is never a positive sign.

“Tom Thibodeau is in trouble. He’s in a world of trouble,” Smith said.

Bridges, one of the Knicks’ most reliable players, reportedly advocated for the bench to receive more playing time, hoping to ease the burden on the starters. However, when asked about the conversation, Thibodeau flatly denied it ever happened, contradicting Bridges’ account.

“That’s not the same page, that’s not a good look for the New York Knicks,” Smith continued. “And if you got to choose between a player and the coach, under these circumstances, when you’re looking at players being worn out, Mikal Bridges ain’t say that for himself y’all. He’s speaking for the team, and Tom Thibodeau says it didn’t happen. That’s a bad sign, it’s a bad sign.”

Thibodeau Denies Bridges’ Request

Following the Knicks’ narrow 114-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers—where Bridges hit the game-winning buzzer-beater—he addressed the media, revealing that he had spoken to Thibodeau about managing player minutes.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team that can take away minutes,” Bridges said according to the New York Post’s Ethan Bondy. “It helps just keeping bodies fresh out there.”

Bondy also reported that Bridges said Thibodeau was receptive but “sometimes I think he just gets in his ways.”

However, when Thibodeau was questioned about the discussion, he denied it took place. “We never had a conversation about it,” Thibodeau said. “The facts are the facts, and when you look at our team and the way it works…A wing is going to play more.”

The contradiction has left fans puzzled, and it raises questions about the internal dynamics of the Knicks’ locker room. If Bridges, one of the team’s most durable players, asks for more rest, it signals potential concerns about fatigue as the postseason nears.

Mikal Bridges’ Background and Durability

Bridges is known for his impressive durability, defensive versatility, and reliability. Before joining the Knicks, he had a reputation for never missing a game, dating back to his college days at Villanova. His ironman streak has continued into the NBA, where he has played in 539 consecutive games.

This season, he leads the NBA in total minutes played at more than 2400, the only player in the league with that many. Bridges is one of four Knicks starters in the top-17 in minutes played. No other team in the league has more than three in the top-20.

Despite being known for his endurance, even he recognizes the toll an 82-game season can take—especially under a coach like Thibodeau, who has historically relied heavily on his starters.

What This Means for the Knicks

The ongoing tension between coach and player regarding minutes distribution could have long-term implications for the Knicks. Thibodeau has always been known for his demanding coaching style, and while it has led to success in the past, it has also resulted in player fatigue and injuries over the years.

If the Knicks want to maintain their momentum heading into the postseason, they may need to address this issue before it escalates. Whether Bridges and Thibodeau can get on the same page remains to be seen, but as Stephen A. Smith pointed out, a lack of communication could spell trouble for New York’s playoff aspirations.