Knicks Fan Stephen A. Smith Reacts On Winning NBA Championship

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is ecstatic as his favorite team, the New York Knicks, has finally won the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years.

While the Knicks were celebrating the championship, Stephen A. could not find the words to express his glee with the title. He instead went on to enumerate the heartbreaks that built his fascination with the Knicks and preceded the championship

“I don’t even know how to put it into words and that’s my job,” Stephen A. said during the SportsCenter after the Knicks’ Game 5 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

“They did it. It’s been 53 long years. There were so many years of misery that we had to endure as New York Knicks fans,” he said. “There were so many things that had gone wrong.”

Stephen A. said he never thought the Knicks would win the championship to start the season. And yet they proved him wrong.

“Until this series, I never thought it would happen. I picked the Knicks to go to the finals at the beginning of the season, but I never thought they would win it,” he said. “Everything that can go wrong did go wrong, time and time and time again. But to be here tonight in attendance, the end of a 53-year drought, as a Bronx-raised in Queens, New York City, has been a New York Knicks fan all my life.”

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. I’ve never had a feeling like this in my life.”

The last time a Knicks team raised an NBA championship was in 1973. At the time, Stephen A. was just six years old.

Throughout the years, Stephen A. has been a constant supporter of the Knicks in ESPN’s television shows, often criticizing the team for the roster decisions and coaching changes.

Now, he is celebrating the title that had long been out of New York.

What Happened In Game 5 Of The NBA Finals?

Jalen Brunson happened.

Brunson put up 45 points to put the entire city on his back en route to winning the NBA championship.

The Knicks were down for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the Spurs until outscoring the Spurs, 29-18, in the fourth quarter.

The rest of the team only scored 49 points with Brunson playing 49 minutes the entire game.

The bench only scored nine points for the Knicks.

The second-best scorer was Mikal Bridges with 14 points, while Josh Hart had 13 points and OG Anunoby notched 11.

Knicks Set To Fly To New York The Same Night They Win The NBA Championship

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Knicks will fly to New York to celebrate the NBA championship in the city, the same night they won the title.

New York fans have been anticipating a massive celebration in the city since they won Game 4 in New York following a massive tip-in from Anunoby.

They can now witness the Larry O’Brien trophy back in the city.