Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message to Knicks Coach Mike Brown After NBA Finals Win

The Knicks didn’t just win the 2026 Finals, they had to claw for every single game. New York beat the Spurs 4-1, but trailed by double digits at some point in all five games before storming back each time.

The league quickly heard about such a fighting spirit. Just moments after the final buzzer, many prominent basketball stars opened their social media accounts to compliment the Knicks for their fantastic ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌achievement.

Stephen Curry Sends Heartfelt Message To Mike Brown

One of the most notable shoutouts came from Stephen Curry. The Warriors star posted an Instagram story congratulating Brown, who spent six seasons as an assistant under Steve Kerr in Golden State.

Curry’s message was short but genuine. “Couldn’t happen to a better guy! Congrats Mike B,” Curry wrote, sharing a graphic of Brown holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Actually,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Brown and Curry have a long history together. Brown was an assistant coach for Golden State Warriors when they won the championships in 2017, 2018, and 2022, working the floor and helping to create the culture that eventually made the Warriors a dynasty.

That period, without any doubt, made a big impression on Brown. He has mentioned these years and also learning from Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr in explaining how he put the emphasis on defense and trust in the building of this Knicks ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌team.

This title means even more given Brown’s path. He had been fired four times before landing this job, and now becomes a five-time NBA champion as a coach, with this one finally coming as the man in charge.

How The Knicks Actually Pulled Off This Title Run

Game​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 4 was the most extreme momentum change of the entire series. San Antonio had a 29-point lead at one point, and the odds favored the Spurs.

However, New York was adamant about not allowing that scenario.

The Knicks’ OG Anunoby’s last-second buzzer tip-in not only gave them the win but also changed the entire series. Inspired by that spirit, the Knicks went on to a tense, defensive Game 5.

Brunson made sure that closeout didn’t slip away either. He scored 45 points on 14-for-27 shooting, including the go-ahead bucket with just over a minute left, and earned Finals MVP for it.

The run capped a 16-3 playoff record and a 13-game winning streak, only two months after the Knicks were down 0-2 to Atlanta and fans were calling for Brown’s job.

After getting the trophy, Brown grabbed a mic and broke into “Who Let the Dogs Out,” a song he had tied to this team’s identity all year. His players jumped in right along with him.

Talking about that title is also a went off the stat sheet. Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart became the first trio of former college teammates to win an NBA championship in addition to an NCAA title.

A Warriors assistant who observed Curry bringing home championships to the team, to a head coach attaining his own head coaching trophy, Brown’s story has come full circle this week. With New York finally ending their drought of 53 years, the only question is whether this team can repeat their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌success.