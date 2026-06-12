Wild Sydney Sweeney Rumor Drops Amid Knicks NBA Finals

Actress Sydney Sweeney was reportedly deemed not “front-row worthy” when the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

According to the New York Post’s Matt Ehalt, the “Euphoria” star sat three rows back while other A-listers, such as Taylor Swift, Jerry Seinfeld and Timothée Chalamet, were spotted in the front row—where tickets reportedly cost over $100,000 each.

“Sydney Sweeney may be headlining movies, but she’s apparently not considered front-row worthy for Knicks playoff games,” wrote Ehalt. “The famous actress and her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, sat three rows back for the Knicks’ historic 107-106 Game 4 win over the Spurs on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

“…She noticeably did not sit as close to the action as mega popstar Taylor Swift or actor and diehard Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet, among other A-listers.

“The Knicks’ courtside seats are the hottest tickets in town at the moment, and there are only so many seats available for the biggest stars in sports, music and entertainment.”

The report highlighted that Sweeney was seated courtside when she attended a Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center last year.

Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Reacts

Scooter Braun took serious issue with the Post’s report, while revealing that Sweeney surprised him with tickets so he could watch the game with his father and brother.

“She surprised me with tickets in the same section with my pops and my brother so I could share it with them,” the lifelong Knicks fan wrote on Instagram.

He added, “Let’s keep things positive and get one more! Greatest game of all time. Can’t stop smiling.”

While addressing the media after the win, Braun called Sweeney “the greatest Knicks charm of all time” as New York pulled off a miraculous win over the Spurs.

Knicks Celebs Savor Night to Remember

Besides Sydney Sweener, other notable celebrities who attended Game 4 include Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Taylor Swift, John McEnroe, Mariska Hargitay, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Nas, Fat Joe, Jimmy Fallon, Steve Schirripa, Edie Falco, Timothée Chalamet, Julianne Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, among others.

After the Knicks wiped off a 29-point deficit — the largest comeback in NBA Finals history — the likes of Seinfeld, Chalamet and Stiller offered their live reactions.

“One of the greatest moments in New York sports history just happened,” Seinfeld said moments after cameras after OG Anunoby’s tip-in shot sealed New York’s win.

“And nobody here wants to go home,” added the 72-year-old legend.

“It’s impossible to put into words — this team never gives up,” superfan Ben Stiller said of the Knicks erasing a 29-point deficit.

“This was probably the best playoff game I’ve ever seen,” the actor added.

Chalamet gave a special shoutout to OG Anunoby, the hero of the Game 34 win.

“I pray to the temple of OG Anunoby every damn night,” he said. “Let’s go Knicks!”

Elsewhere, filmmaker Spike Lee yelled out the word “Destiny” repeatedly in reference to the Knicks inching closer to ending their 53-year NBA title drought.

If the Knicks don’t close out the Spurs in Saturday’s Game 4, they’ll get another opportunity at MSG next Tuesday. The celebs are expected to be in attendance again.