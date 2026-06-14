Sydney Sweeney Turns Heads at Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 (VIDEO)

The New York Knicks entered Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a chance to capture their first championship in more than five decades, but before the opening tip in San Antonio, one celebrity appearance had fans and broadcasters talking.

Actress Sydney Sweeney was spotted inside the arena as the Knicks looked to close out the series against the San Antonio Spurs, adding another dose of star power to an already unforgettable Finals matchup.

Charles Barkley’s Reaction Steals the Moment

2026​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA Finals are attracting many celebrities, and Sydney Sweeney’s presence made the event even more exciting. NBA great Charles Barkley showed his astonishment right away when the actress was displayed on the stadium’s celebrity monitor during the live ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌telecast.

Charles Barkley: “Sydney Sweeney is here?” as per the Oh No He Didn’t Twitter page (Video).

Sweeney​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has really made a name for herself at Knicks games this season. She went to Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks staged an incredible 29-point rally to beat the Spurs 107-106 and grab a very comfortable 3-1 series lead.

Immediately after that thrilling win, she called it an “emotional rollercoaster” in her social media ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌post.

Knicks Fans Take Over San Antonio

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ it was Sweeney’s appearance that made the headlines, Knicks fans showed their support way before the game began.

Large groups of New York fans arrived in San Antonio and immediately let their voices be heard as the players were being introduced. Kristian Winfield, a reporter for New York Daily News, found the vibe so strong that he made a on ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌X.

“Knicks fans here in San Antonio audibly booed the Spurs’ starters during pregame intros. WiFi is trash so no video but man. Knicks fans built different lmao.”

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ spot really showed the depth of the fanbase’s dedication during this amazing postseason journey. Knicks fans have basically made away games as good as at home games all the way through the playoffs and the Game 5 was a clear example.

The energy surrounding the franchise has reached levels rarely seen in recent decades. From Madison Square Garden’s celebrity-packed crowds to thousands of traveling fans invading opposing arenas, the Knicks have become the center of the basketball world.

As New York chased one more victory to complete its storybook season, the combination of celebrity attention, passionate fans, and championship stakes created an atmosphere worthy of the NBA Finals.

Whether it was Sydney Sweeney drawing a reaction from Charles Barkley or Knicks fans making their voices heard deep in Spurs territory, Game 5 already felt like a memorable chapter in New York basketball history before the ball was even tipped.