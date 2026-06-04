Pop Star Tate McRae and Celebrities React to Knicks Winning Game 1 vs Spurs

The New York Knicks opened the 2026 NBA Finals with a 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, taking a 1-0 series lead behind a standout performance from Jalen Brunson. The Knicks erased a double-digit deficit and closed the game on an 11-0 run, with Brunson scoring 30 points and adding 13 in the fourth quarter.

The victory generated a significant reaction beyond the basketball world. Celebrities, actors, and musicians took to social media and public venues to celebrate New York’s win, while several high-profile fans showed their support for the Knicks as the franchise moved three wins away from its first NBA championship since 1973.

Tate McRae Shows Support for New York Knicks After Game 1

Pop star Tate McRae joined the growing list of celebrity supporters backing New York during the Finals.

After the Knicks’ Game 1 victory, McRae shared two Instagram Stories while wearing Knicks apparel. In her first story, she posted a video wearing a blue Knicks shirt and included the message, “Go Knicks.”

She followed it with a mirror selfie while wearing the same Knicks top.

The posts came as New York celebrated its 12th consecutive postseason victory. Brunson’s 30-point performance and the Knicks’ late-game execution helped secure a road win against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs at the start of the championship series.

McRae’s social media activity added another celebrity endorsement for a Knicks team that has attracted attention across sports and entertainment throughout its playoff run.

Kylie Jenner Receives Knicks-Themed Messages During Vacation

While not attending Game 1, Kylie Jenner also found herself connected to the Knicks conversation.

According to Us Weekly, Jenner was in Turks and Caicos on a Kylie Cosmetics trip while boyfriend Timothée Chalamet watched the Finals.

Jenner shared vacation photos on Instagram, prompting several comments referencing New York’s playoff run.

Hailey Bieber also shared a story about watching the NBA Finals game.

Jenner has attended multiple Knicks playoff games with Chalamet this postseason, including Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. During that appearance, she wore Knicks colors while supporting the team from the stands.

Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Knicks Victory in New York City

According to Page Six, actress Sarah Jessica Parker watched Game 1 alongside husband Matthew Broderick and their children at Crompton Ale House in Chelsea.

An eyewitness told Page Six the family had a “really good time” as they watched the Knicks secure the victory.

Following the game, Parker posted video footage from inside the venue showing fans celebrating the result. The footage included Broderick recording the moment as Knicks supporters cheered and embraced after the final buzzer.

Parker captioned her Instagram post: “@cromptonalehouse and just SOME of the happiest New Yorkers. @nyknicks you brought some elevated heartbeats and a lot of tears.”

She added, “Thank you JW for making sure we were all there and thank you @cromptonalehouse for the hospitality and the best servers with the steadiest hands in Manhattan!!! Rest up fellas!!!!”

Their son James also shared photos and videos from the celebration on his Instagram Stories.

Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks to Crucial NBA Finals Victory

The celebrity reactions followed a dramatic Knicks comeback led by Brunson.

Despite dealing with knee and ankle scares during the game, Brunson returned to finish with 30 points. He became just the second player in franchise history, alongside Willis Reed, to score at least 30 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

After the win, Brunson told ESPN, “I’ll be all right,” when asked about his physical condition.

Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but shot just 6-for-21 from the field as New York’s defense limited his efficiency throughout the contest.

The Knicks now hold home-court advantage heading into Game 2 on Friday night in San Antonio, while celebrity supporters from across entertainment continue rallying behind New York’s championship push.