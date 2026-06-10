Big News Drops on ‘Huge’ Knicks Fan Taylor Swift for Finals Game 4

The New York Knicks struggled when one celebrity guest, snoozing President Donald Trump, dropped by Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, and now they’re hoping to not fall short again with another celebrity planning on taking in the game against the Spurs on Wednesday: pop superstar Taylor Swift.

After dipping her toe in the sporting world waters with appearances at the NFL games featuring her fiancé, Travis Kelce, Swift has taken to a return to the NBA lately, attending a Cavaliers-Knicks game in Cleveland with Kelce during the Eastern Conference finals. Back when she first made her move to New York more than a decade ago, Swift could sometimes be spotted courtside at Knicks games. But her popularity has exploded since then, and the logistics of popping out for a game have gotten more complicated.

But now, she’ll be appearing on the NBA’s biggest stage at the world’s most famous arena for a critical Game 4 matchup as the Knicks seek to regain control of a series in which they won the first two games before losing Game 3.

Taylor Swift Went to Playoff Game — In Cleveland

Reports on Swift’s attendance come from the New York Post’s Page Six, which notes that Kelce will not be alongside his future wife. Kelce and the Chiefs are in the midst of mandatory minicamp. Swift, who lives in New York, apparently drew some ire from the city’s inhabitants for her attendance in Cleveland, with Kelce dressed in all-Cavs gear.

Swift, apparently, is putting her foot down on her Knicks fandom.

From the Post’s gossip site: “Page Six can exclusively confirm that Taylor Swift will be attending Wednesday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. A source tells us, ‘She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends.'”

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Knicks Badly Need a Win

While Swift’s attendance certainly will not be the distraction that the attendance of Trump was on Monday, the end result for the Knicks is the same–they need a better showing than what they put forth on Game 3, when they allowed Victor Wembanyama too much room to operate offensively, an did not do enough to kickstart big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Coach Mike Brown talked on Tuesday about getting off to a better start, but also about the importance of his team keeping its poise.

Said Brown: “Obviously I’m a firm believer that you can grow and learn a lot in wins, but you can do the same in losses, too. We have a veteran group. Nobody is ‘panicking’ or anything like that. Everybody is disappointed that we didn’t go out and execute and play to what we feel our standard is. That’s not taking anything away from San Antonio, but we feel like we can play a lot better than what we did. We’re looking forward to going out on the floor and showing it.”