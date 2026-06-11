Taylor Swift Makes News at New York Knicks Game

Taylor Swift turned into one of the loudest non-basketball moments at Madison Square Garden during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The pop star was shown on the jumbotron during the New York Knicks’ matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, and the crowd immediately responded with a roar. Sports Illustrated posted that Swift received “LOUD cheers” from fans, while the NBA’s official account simply tagged her with a clapping emoji. ESPN also highlighted Swift among the celebrities courtside at The Garden, alongside Adam Sandler and others.

The moment naturally led to a question that tends to follow Swift whenever she appears at a sporting event: Is Taylor Swift a Knicks fan?

There is no clear public evidence that Swift is a committed Knicks fan in the way Spike Lee, Ben Stiller or Tracy Morgan are tied to the franchise. She has been connected far more visibly to the Kansas City Chiefs because of Travis Kelce, and she is a Pennsylvania native who later built her career in Nashville and New York.

But at MSG on Wednesday, she was at least leaning into the moment. Multiple social posts showed Swift celebrating in the building as Knicks fans reacted to seeing her on the big screen. One New York basketball reporter joked that Swift was “legitimately wilding on the jumbotron” and added, “without Kelce, the Cavs fan, here.”

Taylor Swift legitimately wilding on the jumbotron — without Kelce, the Cavs fan, here. https://t.co/S45xH64Mhc — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 11, 2026

That last part is part of why the fan question got traction. Kelce, Swift’s fiancé, has previously shown support for Cleveland sports teams. He grew up in Northeast Ohio, played college football at Cincinnati and has been connected publicly to Cleveland fandom.

Swift, meanwhile, has more of a New York connection than a Knicks-specific one. She has owned property in New York, has long used the city as part of her public image and has played major career moments there. Madison Square Garden is also central to the latest round of Swift-Kelce attention.

Is Taylor Swift a Knicks Fan?

The safest answer is this: Swift has not publicly established herself as a Knicks fan, but she was clearly enjoying the Knicks atmosphere at Madison Square Garden.

That distinction matters. A celebrity can attend an NBA Finals game, cheer when shown on the jumbotron and still not be a lifelong supporter of the team. In Swift’s case, there is not a strong public track record of Knicks fandom comparable to the celebrities who are fixtures at MSG.

The New York Post reported that Swift was part of a star-heavy crowd for Knicks-Spurs Game 4, with names including Hailey Bieber, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, Timothée Chalamet, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld among those at Madison Square Garden.

That made Swift’s appearance less random than it may have looked. Game 4 was one of the biggest sports-and-entertainment events of the year in New York, and the Knicks being in the NBA Finals gave MSG the kind of celebrity-row energy usually reserved for championship nights and major boxing events.

Swift was not just another face in the crowd, though. The reaction to her jumbotron appearance quickly became its own mini-event on social media, which says plenty about her ability to pull attention even during the NBA Finals.

Travis Kelce Was Not With Taylor Swift at MSG

Kelce’s absence also became part of the story.

Page Six reported that Kelce skipped Game 4 because he was in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ mandatory three-day minicamp. The outlet also reported that his Chiefs obligation kept him from attending the “Toy Story 5” premiere, where Swift made a surprise appearance.

That timing explains why Swift was seen at MSG without Kelce, even though the couple has recently been linked to Knicks games and Madison Square Garden speculation. Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce are expected to wed at MSG during the July 3 weekend, with the couple trying to keep details private.

That has not been confirmed publicly by Swift or Kelce, so it should be treated as a report rather than official wedding news. But it does help explain why every Swift appearance at MSG is now going to draw more attention than a typical celebrity courtside sighting.

Taylor Swift’s Knicks Appearance Comes Amid New ‘Toy Story 5’ Buzz

Swift’s Knicks appearance also came during a busy stretch outside sports.

Her official Instagram account has promoted her original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for “Toy Story 5,” and Page Six reported that Swift made a surprise appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

That gave the MSG moment a bigger pop-culture backdrop. Swift was not simply turning up at a Knicks game during a quiet week. She was fresh off movie-premiere buzz, tied to wedding speculation involving the same arena and then shown cheering during a Finals game in New York.

For Knicks fans, the basketball still comes first. But Swift’s appearance added another layer to what has already become a celebrity-packed Finals scene at Madison Square Garden.

The bottom line: Swift has not definitively declared herself a Knicks fan. But for one night at MSG, Knicks fans were more than happy to claim the moment.