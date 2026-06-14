Taylor Swift’s Leaked Message on Knicks Resurfaces Amid NBA Championship

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during the New York Knicks‘ NBA Finals run against the San Antonio Spurs. Swift and her friends sat courtside, decked out in Knicks-themed shirts during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The viral moment came just days before the Knicks would win the NBA championship. After her Knicks appearance, Swift was spotted on the red carpet talking with Universal Music Publishing President Evan Lamberg about the Knicks.

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“Thank you for our Knicks good luck,” Lamberg told Swift in a video captured by Entertainment Tonight. “… I think you won the game.”

The pop icon responded graciously with the Knicks just one win away from the NBA title at the time.

“Oh my gosh, you know what? I did what I can,” Swift responded. “We just gotta keep the energy up. Never a doubt.”

Here’s what you need to know about Swift’s Knicks fandom.

Taylor Swift Received Backlash for Knicks Fandom Amid NBA Finals Appearance

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Swift’s appearance did not come without controversy from other fans. Some are skeptical of Swift’s Knicks fandom given the star has also appeared alongside future husband Travis Kelce at a recent Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Yet, this is not the first time Swift has been spotted cheering on the Knicks. In one of several Knicks appearances in past years, Swift was seen cheering on the team alongside Jimmy Fallon.

As far back as 2014, Swift has been spotted at Knicks games, per People.

“(Karlie) Kloss wasn’t the only famous face Swift sat next to during that October 2014 game. (Ben) Stiller and his son, Quinlin Stiller, were also in celebrity row — and the Zoolander star even snapped a pic of the trio!” People’s Emily Blackwood detailed in a June 13, story titled, “8 Unforgettable Photos of Taylor Swift Cheering on the Knicks Over the Years.”

This time, Swift and her friends were front and center as the group wore Knicks-themed shirts. Swift rocked a “Steve Knicks” shirt, a play on words between the music legend as well as the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson Sends Message to ‘Swifties’ After Knicks’ NBA Championship

Jalen Brunson spent some of the first hours as an NBA champion talking about Swift. Brunson had a message to the Swifties following the Knicks’ NBA championship win.

“I just want to say something to the Swifties,” Brunson told MSG’s Monica McNutt. “She’s a really good one. Cut her some slack. It’s all good. I promise.”

Brunson defended McNutt after the analyst was criticized for questioning Swift’s Knicks fandom. The analyst slightly backtracked later while adding that Swift had not been to recent Knicks games prior to the NBA Finals.

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“I said what I said, and here’s the deal if I’m wrong, I am wrong apparently, because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey,” McNutt told TMZ during a June 11, interview. “I misspoke, I did not know, but here’s the deal. Context: I literally just did a piece on celebrity row (at Madison Square Garden). I’ve been with this organization for five years. I know these folks.

“Ben Stiller, his wife Christine, Spike Lee, Fat Joe. Like, I had not seen her here this year or last year and we just saw her in Cleveland with her fiance. Obviously, Travis (Kelce) supports the Cavs. She didn’t have on any Knicks paraphernalia. So I did not know of her Knicks loyalty. …T-Swift, we could be united in orange and blue. Like, it’s fine.”