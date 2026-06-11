Taylor Swift Brutally Roasted After Viral New York Knicks Finals Appearance

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ halftime, the Knicks were behind by 29 points. One could sense that MSG became absolutely silent. San Antonio appeared ready to pull off that 2-2 series tie and completely change the Finals momentum to their favor.

Then, out of nowhere, New York outscored the Spurs 58-30 in the second half and still managed to snatch the win 107-106.

That comeback was actually the main story of the evening. Jalen Brunson scored 36, OG Anunoby had a spectacular night with 33 while shooting 7-of-9 from three, and the Knicks now have a 3-1 lead in the series.

And amidst all of that, the broadcasters even found time to create their own ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌moment.

Monica McNutt’s Hot Mic Moment on Taylor Swift Goes Viral

During a moment in the broadcast, Knicks radio analyst Monica McNutt was caught on a hot mic after spotting Swift courtside. “Is that Taylor Swift down there? No, that’s her. With the long ponytail in the blue t-shirt. Yeah, that’s her,” McNutt said. “She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl.”

Play-by-play announcer Tyler Murray had not believed his producers when they told him Swift was sitting courtside. Murray then spotted her, took a picture of the superstar, and the moment was captured on the hot mic.

What made it more interesting was that Swift had been at the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland just weeks earlier, sitting courtside with Kelce while the Cavaliers hosted the Knicks. Whether that makes her a true Knicks fan or just a fan of big moments is for people to decide.

Taylor Swift’s History With the Knicks and What She Said in 2014

Swift’s connection to the Knicks is not new. She told Time Magazine, “I love them, though. Why does that matter? I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e Stoudemire is so cool. And also, I performed at the Knicks’ Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13. And ever since then, I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid.”

At Game 4, Swift wore a blue shirt with “Stevie Knicks” printed in orange lettering and came with friends, including singers Este and Alana Haim, who wore their own Knicks-themed shirts.

On the court, the story was just as wild. The Knicks trailed by 29 at the break and still found a way to win. Brunson and Anunoby combined for 69 points, and New York now sits one win away from an NBA title. Game 5 is in San Antonio.