Taylor Swift ‘Tayvoodoo’ Goes Viral After Knicks’ Historic Comeback Win in Game 4

The New York Knicks moved within one win of their first NBA championship in 53 years after a dramatic 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks erased a 29-point deficit, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, to take a 3-1 series lead. OG Anunoby delivered the game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining after Jalen Brunson’s missed three-pointer, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into celebration.

Among the celebrities in attendance was global music star Taylor Swift, whose appearance quickly became a major online talking point. After the Knicks completed their historic comeback, fans flooded social media with references to Swift’s long-running fan theory, “Tayvoodoo,” claiming her presence brought good fortune to New York.

Taylor Swift Sparks ‘Tayvoodoo’ Reactions During New York Knicks Win

Taylor Swift attended Game 4 courtside alongside Alana Haim, Este Haim, and actress Mariska Hargitay.

The singer wore a blue T-shirt featuring the phrase “Stevie Knicks” in orange lettering while supporting New York during one of the franchise’s biggest games in decades.

Following the victory, social media quickly filled with reactions from fans crediting Swift’s presence for the result.

“NEVER. DOUBT. TAYVOODOO,” one fan wrote on X after the Knicks completed the comeback.

The “Tayvoodoo” nickname has long been used by Swift fans to describe moments when events appear to break in favor of teams, athletes, or projects associated with the singer.

The NBA also shared a video on Instagram showing Swift celebrating after the game. Fans continued discussing the theory as the Knicks secured one of the most memorable wins in franchise history.

Swift was not the only celebrity at Madison Square Garden. Actor Timothée Chalamet, a longtime Knicks supporter, also celebrated on the court after the game.

“Come on, it’s the Knicks, baby!” Chalamet shouted while holding up five fingers, signaling his belief that New York can finish the series in five games.

Taylor Swift Celebrates With Fans After New York Knicks’ Historic Comeback

Taylor Swift’s reaction to the game was captured throughout the arena following the final buzzer.

According to reports from Madison Square Garden, Swift was seen celebrating with the Haim sisters and members of the Knicks’ 7th Ave Hype Squad after the comeback victory.

Video from inside the arena showed Swift dancing and cheering as fans celebrated around her.

In footage captured while leaving the arena, Swift could also be heard asking one of the Haim sisters, “What is life?” after witnessing the dramatic finish.

The comeback itself was historic.

New York trailed by 29 points in the second half before mounting a rally behind Brunson and Anunoby. Brunson finished with 36 points, while Anunoby scored 33 and delivered the game-winning basket.

The victory gave the Knicks a 3-1 series lead and put them one win away from ending a championship drought dating back to 1973.

Swift has attended multiple Knicks playoff games during their postseason run. She also watched Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, where New York earned another victory.

On Wednesday, however, her appearance drew even more attention because of the scale of the comeback and the reaction that followed online.

As the Knicks prepare for Game 5 in San Antonio, fans continue celebrating both the historic victory and the latest chapter in the growing “Tayvoodoo” phenomenon that trended across social media after one of the most remarkable nights in Madison Square Garden history.