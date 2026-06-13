Teen Knicks Fan in Coma After Game 4 Brawl, ‘Spurs Fan’ Wanted by NYPD

A 17-year-old Knicks fan was allegedly beaten into a coma by a group that included a man shouting “Spurs in 7” during a chaotic postgame scene near Madison Square Garden following the New York Knicks‘ historic Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, according to police and multiple reports.

The incident unfolded around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on West 35th Street near Eighth Avenue, just blocks from Madison Square Garden, according to the New York Police Department and reports by the New York Post and PEOPLE.

Police said the teenager suffered a seizure and fell into a coma after being assaulted. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he later emerged from the coma and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Altercation Began With ‘Spurs in 7’ Chant

According to law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post, the victim was among a crowd gathered near the Garden to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Sources told the newspaper that an individual wearing Spurs colors declared, “Spurs are up right now. We’re winning. Spurs in 7.”

Another person in the crowd allegedly responded with an expletive directed at the Spurs, triggering a confrontation.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was not the person who made the remark but was with that group of Knicks fans when punches were thrown.

A police source told PEOPLE that the teenager was punched and kicked in the head during the altercation.

The New York Post, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the alleged initial aggressor eventually picked up the teen and threw him to the ground.

Violent Incident Streamed Live

The entire altercation was livestreamed on the PRISM app, according to the New York Post.

Video reviewed by PEOPLE allegedly shows a man dressed in Spurs colors yelling “Spurs in 7” before the confrontation escalated.

The footage also captured bystanders shouting, “Wait, wait, chill, chill,” as violence erupted near a food cart.

According to the New York Post, dozens of onlookers either filmed the incident or remained focused on the closing moments of the Knicks game.

As the altercation unfolded, a roar erupted nearby after New York completed its stunning 107-106 comeback victory, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Victim’s Mother Says Son Is Improving

The teenager’s mother, Shiomara Arce, told the New York Post that her son had begun responding positively to treatment.

“He’s pulling through. He is responding,” Arce told the newspaper. “The doctor said they will take him off the ventilator today.”

She added that she hopes her son will soon be moved out of intensive care and said she does not want him attending future games near Madison Square Garden.

“I don’t want him at Madison Square Garden,” Arce said. “He can watch it on TV.”

Arce described her son as an avid Knicks fan who frequently plays basketball in his neighborhood.

NYPD Searching for Suspects

According to PEOPLE, the alleged streamer and others involved are wanted by the NYPD on gang assault allegations but had not been apprehended as of Friday.

The incident occurred amid increasingly chaotic celebrations surrounding the Knicks’ deep playoff run.

The NYPD said officers took 56 people into custody following Game 4 on charges that included assault on a police officer and weapons possession.

Viral videos from the area showed fights, vandalized taxis, fireworks and other disturbances near Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks now lead the NBA Finals 3-1 and can capture their first championship since 1973 with a victory in Saturday’s Game 5 in San Antonio.

But for one teenage fan and his family, what should have been a historic night of celebration turned into a medical emergency that authorities are still investigating.