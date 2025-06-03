Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau: Who are Possible Replacements?

The New York Knicks shockingly fired Tom Thibodeau after guiding the team to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, per multiple reports.

Shams Charania of ESPN was the first to report Thibodeau’s sudden departure.

The Knicks made the firing official with a prepared statement from Knicks president Leon Rose released on X.

“Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we’ve decided to move in another direction,” said Knicks President Leon Rose. “We can’t thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach. He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court with four playoff berths and four playoff series victories. Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Thibodeau leaves the Knicks as their fourth all-time winningest coach with 226 wins, trailing only Jeff Van Gundy (248), Joe Lapchick (326) and two-time champion coach Red Holzman (613).

Tom Thibodeau on Hot Seat at Start of Playoffs

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Thibodeau’s job was in jeopardy at the start of the playoffs. But after the Knicks ousted last year’s champion Boston Celtics in the second round, the rumors cooled down.

“There was a very loud noise during the first round, when New York was tied 1-1 with Detroit, that Tom Thibodeau’s job security was in jeopardy if the Knicks couldn’t get past the Pistons. This move, happening after a run to the Eastern Conference finals, is definitely a surprise,” Fischer wrote on X.

Thibodeau is also the first Knicks coach since Pat Riley to guide them to consecutive 50-win seasons. The playoffs showed that depth trumps top-heavy lineups. Under Thibodeau, the Knicks’ bench averaged the fewest minutes and points this season.

Possible Coaching Candidates

With the Knicks’ championship window open, it will be a surprise if they hire a first-time coach.

Coaching free agents who have championship resume will be linked to the Knicks. That short list is headed by Michael Malone, who led the Denver Nuggets to the title two years ago. The other two coaching free agents who have won NBA championships are Mike Budenholzer and Frank Vogel, who were hire and fired by the Phoenix Suns in consecutive seasons.

Other notable free agent coaches with previous head coaching experience in the playoffs are Taylor Jenkins, formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies, Mike Brown, formerly of the Sacramento Kings, James Borrego, formerly of the Charlotte Hornets, and Steve Nash, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets.

“My phone is blowing up right now with executives, everyone around the league just stunned,” Charania said on “SportsCenter” after breaking the news. “But every player on this next roster, you felt like overperformed. … But clearly the Knicks did not feel like Tom Thibodeau was going to be the coach to take them over the top.”