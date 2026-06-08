Timothee Chalamet’s Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Sparks Questions at Knicks-Spurs Game

Timothee Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, has been absent for the first two games of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. While Chalamet hit the road to cheer on the Knicks in San Antonio for the first two games, Jenner skipped the country for a beachside vacation at Turks and Caicos.

Will Chalamet and Jenner attend Game 3 between the Spurs and Knicks at Madison Square Garden? If Chalamet is not sitting courtside for Game 3 at MSG, it would be one of the biggest upsets in recent sports history.

Jenner’s status has been less certain, but Chalamet’s girlfriend has attended several Knicks playoff games. Fans are curious if Jenner will make her NBA Finals debut (at least for this season) in Game 3.

Chalamet’s fandom is real, even skipping date night with Jenner at the Met Gala to cheer on the Knicks against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier during the NBA playoffs.

All eyes will be on Jenner to see if Chalamet’s favorite plus-one is back by his side to help cheer on the Knicks. Jenner’s NBA fandom has drawn a bit of scrutiny.

Timothee Chalamet’s Girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, Has History of Cheering for Lakers & Knicks

Chalamet is a lifelong Knicks fan, and it appears the actor has successfully converted his girlfriend. Jenner is a Southern California native and known for going to Los Angeles Lakers games prior to dating Chalamet.

It appears Jenner still has some connection to her Lakers fandom, and Chalamet has been known to return the favor when it comes to supporting each other’s teams. The couple was spotted at a Lakers game in April 2025, and Chalamet ditched his normal Knicks attire for a Kobe Bryant shirt.

Kylie Jenner Has Been a Regular Alongside Timothee Chalamet at Knicks Games

Under less scrutiny is Chalamet’s Knicks fandom, who thanks to the internet, has been well documented. Back in 2010, there was the Twitter (now called X) moment where a young Chalamet won free tickets from former Knicks player Landry Fields.

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Now, Chalamet appears to have no problem welcoming Jenner into the fold.

“That’s why I don’t cherish anything more in my new life than my Garden access,” Chalamet noted in a December 15, 2025, interview on “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.” “Because, yeah, just growing up and waiting for those tickets and basically the summer I was 12 years old or 13 years old, I booked a Disney commercial because I was a child actor.

“So I made a couple thousand dollars and I bought the cheapest season tickets I could find thinking LeBron (James) was coming to the Knicks. And I thought, okay, I’m gonna flip these for double or three times. Then he didn’t come, but Amar’e (Stoudemire) came. So I was basically able to sell them at face value. … I grew up on 43rd and 9th, so I’d run down to the Garden,” Chalamet added.

“I would scalp them to the scalpers and they were $25 a ticket. But then I would go to as many games as possible, you know. And my whole life, my grandma was a huge Knicks fan, so that’s what turned me on to them.”