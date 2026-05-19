Timothée Chalamet, Girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s Status at Cavs-Knicks Game Grabs Attention

The New York Knicks are back for another playoff series and all eyes are on Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s status for tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Will Chalamet and Jenner be attending today’s Eastern Conference Finals game between the Cavaliers and Knicks?

The power couple’s status will not be known until tipoff, but it would be an upset if Chalamet is not present given the stakes of the Eastern Conference Finals. Chalamet teased his status by posting an Instagram Story photo from a plane with a Statue of Liberty emoji and the phrase “OTW” (on the way) just hours before tipoff.

New York is just four games away from the NBA Finals, and Chalamet has been a regular throughout the postseason sitting in his courtside seats.

Despite growing up in Southern California as a Los Angeles Lakers fan, Jenner has also been at most of the Knicks playoff games as well.

Here’s what you need to know about the Knicks’ most famous fans.

Timothée Chalamet Skipped the Met Gala With Girlfriend Kylie Jenner & Instead Attended a Knicks Playoff Game

Chalamet has already skipped date night with Jenner to be at the Knicks game earlier in the postseason. Jenner attended the Met Gala alone as Chalamet opted to watch the Knicks instead.

The couple is a bit of a paradox given their very public persona. Jenner and Chalamet have no problem being spotted together in public, including sitting courtside at Knicks games. Yet, Chalamet has mostly kept quiet about their relationship prefer not to discuss Jenner.

During a November 2025, interview with Vogue, Chalamet explained why he dislikes discussing his relationship with Jenner.

“I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say,” Chalamet told Vogue, per IMDB.com.

Timothée Chalamet Prefers Not to Discuss Dating Kylie Jenner

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There have been rare exceptions to this rule. Chalamet sent Jenner a heartfelt message during his acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards.

“And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” Chalamet remarked of Jenner during his acceptance speech in January, per People. “Thank you for our foundation.

“I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Timothée Chalamet Is a Lifelong Knicks Fan

Unlike many celebrity sports fans spotted at games, Chalamet is a legit Knicks fans. Chalamet grew up a Knicks fans but now his seats are slightly better given his celebrity status.

Back in 2010, a young Chalamet won tickets from former Knicks player Landry Fields via a social media contest.

“The season was less than two weeks old when Andy Rautins and Landry Fields, two first-year players, had been recruited to take part in a ticket giveaway,” The New York Times’ Scott Cacciola wrote in a May 20, 2025, story titled, “Timothée Chalamet Is Living a Knicks Fan’s Dream.” “On Twitter, Mr. Fields wrote: ‘Me & @andyrautins1 will be in the city tonight (starting at 5). The first person to find us and answer our trivia questions wins two tix!’

“Less than two hours later, Mr. Fields returned to Twitter to announce that the tickets were gone. ‘Hahaha the contest is over,’ Mr. Fields wrote. ‘Tim Chalamet is the winner. Found us at grand central. Congrats Tim! See you Friday at the game.'”

“Tim” Chalamet no longer needs to win tickets now that the star has solidified courtside status at Madison Square Garden. Chalamet is hoping to have these same seats for the NBA Finals, but first the Knicks must take care of business against the Cavs.