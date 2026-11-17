Tom Thibodeau has been out of the NBA coaching spotlight since the New York Knicks dismissed him in June 2025. Now, the former Knicks coach is being mentioned as a possible candidate for a struggling Western Conference franchise, where he already has a familiar connection in the front office.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Thibodeau and former Knicks guard Mark Jackson have emerged as potential future candidates for the Sacramento Kings‘ coaching job.

The speculation comes as Sacramento has stumbled to a 1-12 start under Doug Christie, raising questions about his future.

However, Stein reported that the Kings would prefer not to fire Christie, hoping to avoid further instability during rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr.’s first NBA season.

Still, Thibodeau’s name has begun circulating in league coaching circles.

Tom Thibodeau Linked to Kings Coaching Job

In his latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein reported that Thibodeau and Jackson have been mentioned as possible candidates should Sacramento eventually make a coaching change.

The report does not indicate that the Kings have contacted either coach or begun interviewing replacements.

Christie remains in the final guaranteed year of his contract.

But Sacramento’s disastrous start has intensified questions about whether he will finish the season.

Stein noted that the Kings want to give Christie an opportunity to stabilize the team.

Without a quick turnaround, however, the discussion surrounding his job security is unlikely to disappear.

For Thibodeau, the situation could eventually offer a route back to the sidelines.

The veteran coach spent five seasons leading the Knicks, transforming a struggling franchise into a consistent Eastern Conference contender.

His final season ended with New York reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

Despite that achievement, the Knicks dismissed Thibodeau following their playoff elimination.

Former Knicks GM Scott Perry Has History With Tom Thibodeau

Thibodeau already has a connection to Sacramento’s front office.

Kings general manager Scott Perry worked alongside Thibodeau for three seasons in New York, from 2020 to 2023.

Perry served as the Knicks’ general manager when the franchise hired Thibodeau in July 2020.

Their partnership helped New York end an eight-year playoff drought during the 2020-21 season.

Thibodeau earned NBA Coach of the Year honors that season after guiding the Knicks to a 41-31 record and the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed.

New York returned to the playoffs in 2023, advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing to Miami.

Perry left the Knicks after that season and eventually became Sacramento’s general manager in April 2025.

His familiarity with Thibodeau provides another connection should the Kings decide to explore a coaching change.

However, there is no indication that Perry has contacted Thibodeau about the position.

The Sacramento speculation also creates an unusual connection involving current Knicks coach Mike Brown.

Brown previously guided the Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2006 and earned Coach of the Year honors in 2023.

He later replaced Thibodeau in New York and led the Knicks to the 2026 NBA championship in his first season.

Now, Thibodeau could theoretically follow Brown’s path in reverse.

For now, Sacramento has made no coaching change, and Christie remains in charge.

Whether Thibodeau eventually returns to an NBA bench could depend on how quickly the Kings reverse their troubling start.