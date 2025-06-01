Tom Thibodeau SET FOR Knicks RETURN

After a hard-fought run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks fell short of their NBA Finals aspirations. Despite the playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers and some criticism, head coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to return for the 2025-26 NBA season.

According to multiple reports, the Knicks’ front office has decided to retain Thibodeau despite the postseason loss, signaling their belief that the team can win a championship under his leadership.

A Strong Regular Season Foundation

Thibodeau guided the Knicks to 51 wins in the 2024-25 season, marking only the third time the franchise has achieved that benchmark since 2000. Thibodeau has in back-to-back seasons. This season, New York reached the conference finals for the first time this century.

Under his leadership, the Knicks have become one of the most disciplined and resilient teams in the league—attributes that have been sorely missing from the organization in prior decades.

According to multiple sources at The Athletic, despite the rumors, Thibodeau’s job is safe for the time being.

Full Support from Key Figures

It’s not just management backing Thibodeau. Star point guard Jalen Brunson and team president Leon Rose reportedly remain fully supportive of the coach’s leadership, said James L. Edwards III and Fred Katz in their report. “The coach has the backing of team president Leon Rose, league sources said, as well as full buy-in from Brunson, who signed with the Knicks in 2022 in part because he wanted to play for Thibodeau. But ultimately, owner James Dolan is the final decision-maker.”

Brunson, who has blossomed into a legitimate All-NBA candidate under Thibodeau, has consistently praised the structure and accountability the coach provides.

However, while the team supports the head coach, there may be some changes on the way for the Knicks. New York remains in pursuit of its first championship in more than five decades.

Contract Extension Provides Security

Thibodeau has three years remaining on the contract extension that he signed in July 2024. The Knicks owe him an estimated $30-33 million.

Keeping Thibodeau would give the team continued stability, sending a strong message to current and prospective players that New York is committed to a long-term vision rather than reactionary change. It would also help eliminate any potential distractions ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

What’s Next for the Knicks?

With Thibodeau remaining at the helm, the Knicks will now shift their focus to roster improvements. The foundation remains built around Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Thibodeau’s defense-first identity. Building around that foundation, with some limits on resources, is critical.

Whether the Knicks can take the next step will depend on their health and their ability to add depth around their core. But for now, there’s no question about who will be leading them. Thibodeau’s job is secure.

Tom Thibodeau’s return represents more than just job security—it’s a sign of belief in a culture that has brought relevance back to Madison Square Garden. After years of instability and short-lived coaching tenures, the Knicks appear poised to build on their success with a coach who has proven to deliver results.