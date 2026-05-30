Tom Thibodeau Linked to Surprising NBA Role After Knicks Exit

Tom Thibodeau may not be out of NBA coaching discussions for long.

Nearly a year after the New York Knicks fired him following their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers in June 2025, the veteran coach has emerged as a name linked to Steve Kerr’s staff with the Golden State Warriors.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Thibodeau has been mentioned in league circles as a potential candidate for one of Golden State’s assistant coaching vacancies as the Warriors reshape their coaching staff this offseason.

While former New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green is viewed as a leading candidate, Siegel reported that Thibodeau’s name has also surfaced in discussions around the league.

The report underscores the respect Thibodeau continues to command around the NBA despite his departure from New York.

Tom Thibodeau Emerges in Warriors Coaching Search

The Warriors are searching for replacements after assistants Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse departed following the 2025-26 season.

Siegel reported Friday that Green is widely viewed as a favorite for one of the openings. However, Thibodeau has also generated buzz as a possible addition to Kerr’s bench.

“Veteran coach Tom Thibodeau has also been a name whispered in league circles as a candidate for Kerr’s bench,” Siegel wrote.

Even Siegel acknowledged that such a move would be difficult to envision given Thibodeau’s stature around the league and his lengthy track record as a successful head coach.

Still, Golden State has developed a reputation for attracting experienced former head coaches to work under Kerr.

Thibodeau Revived the Knicks Before His Surprising Exit

Although his tenure ended with a dismissal, Thibodeau authored one of the most successful coaching runs in modern Knicks history.

The veteran coach left New York as the fourth-winningest coach in franchise history with 226 victories, trailing only legendary coaches Red Holzman, Joe Lapchick and Jeff Van Gundy.

More importantly, he helped restore relevance to a franchise that had spent much of the previous decade searching for stability.

After being hired in 2020, Thibodeau immediately transformed the Knicks into a playoff team, ending an eight-year postseason drought in his first season. Over five years, he led New York to four playoff appearances and helped establish a winning culture at Madison Square Garden.

His teams also achieved something the franchise had not accomplished since the Pat Riley era of the 1990s: consecutive 50-win seasons.

Yet despite those accomplishments, the Knicks chose to move in a different direction after their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers in 2025.

The decision sparked debate throughout the NBA, with many questioning whether New York had moved on too quickly from the coach largely credited with restoring the franchise’s credibility.

Mike Brown Has Validated New York’s Coaching Gamble

Part of the rationale behind the coaching change centered on philosophy.

While Thibodeau’s results were difficult to dispute, questions persisted about whether his demanding and rigid coaching style remained the ideal fit for a veteran roster with championship aspirations.

The Knicks ultimately hired Mike Brown, whose reputation has long been built on collaboration, communication and adaptability.

Brown’s approach represented a stark contrast to Thibodeau’s more traditional style, and the results have been immediate.

In his first season, Brown guided New York to its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 after the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

That success has helped validate one of the most scrutinized coaching decisions in recent franchise history.

Ironically, Brown’s own journey included a stop in Golden State, where he served as one of Kerr’s most trusted assistants during multiple championship runs before becoming head coach of the Sacramento Kings and eventually the Knicks.

Warriors Have a History of Hiring Former Head Coaches

One reason the Thibodeau report gained traction is Golden State’s established pattern of bringing accomplished coaches onto Kerr’s staff.

Before becoming head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kenny Atkinson spent three seasons as an assistant under Kerr after previously leading the Brooklyn Nets.

Brown followed a similar path, rebuilding his reputation with the Warriors after head coaching stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers before landing the Kings job following Golden State’s 2022 championship season.

The Warriors also convinced longtime Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts to join Kerr’s bench before his departure this offseason.

That history helps explain why Golden State would at least explore accomplished candidates with extensive head coaching experience.

What’s Next for Thibodeau?

For now, there is no indication that Thibodeau is actively pursuing an assistant coaching role.

Around the league, he remains widely viewed as a candidate for future head coaching openings. His resume includes more than a decade of head coaching experience, multiple Coach of the Year awards and a reputation as one of basketball’s most respected defensive minds.

Still, the Warriors’ interest is noteworthy.

Less than a year after leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals and then losing his job, Thibodeau is already being linked to one of the NBA’s premier organizations. Whether that leads to a role on Kerr’s staff or another opportunity elsewhere, the veteran coach’s next move will be closely watched around the league.