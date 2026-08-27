Former Knicks Forward Explodes in Long-Awaited International Debut

Thursday marked a memorable milestone for former New York Knicks forward Tosan Evbuomwan, who made his senior international debut for Great Britain.

The 25-year-old featured in Great Britain’s EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifiers matchup against Switzerland in Fribourg and wasted little time making his presence felt.

Evbuomwan scored 21 points, the second-highest total on the team, in just 25 minutes. He also contributed three rebounds, two assists, and one steal while shooting an efficient 6-of-10 from the field and connecting once from beyond the arc.

His impressive debut helped Team GB cruise to a dominant 110-75 victory.

New York Knicks Alum Makes Immediate Impact on Senior Debut

Evbuomwan had previously represented Great Britain at the junior level, but Thursday marked his first opportunity with the senior national team.

The 6-foot-8 forward arrives on the international stage with considerable professional experience already behind him.

After graduating from Princeton and going undrafted in 2023, Evbuomwan carved out an NBA career that has included 50 appearances across spells with the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Knicks.

He has also played 96 games in the G League, with last season alone taking him through the developmental affiliates of the Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Charlotte Hornets.

Evbuomwan’s career will take another turn in 2026-27 after signing with EuroLeague powerhouse FC Barcelona, marking the beginning of his first season playing professionally in Europe.

“Excitement is the word that stands out the most.,” Great Britain head coach Marc Steutel previously said. Tosan has played for the junior national team previously and is an exceptionally proud Brit.”

“Tosan has wanted to be a part of the national team set-up for a long time. He’s communicated with complete professionalism and it’s all about timing based on where his journey has taken him, culminating in the G League Finals MVP last season, and now he’s excited to be in Barcelona for the next step of his journey.”

“Being able to welcome Tosan into the group is going to be special.”

Evbuomwan’s 21-point performance provided an immediate indication of the impact he could make for Great Britain, particularly as he enters the next stage of his professional career.

Evbuomwan Headlines Familiar Faces in Dominant Win

Celtics two-way big man Amari Williams also featured prominently against Switzerland, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists across 18 minutes.

The 24-year-old shot 4-of-7 from the field, grabbed two offensive rebounds, and recorded a plus-eight plus-minus rating in the comfortable victory.

Joshua Uduje led Great Britain with 24 points, while Evbuomwan finished just behind him with 21.

Evbuomwan and Williams both started alongside Uduje, St. John’s guard Quinn Ellis, and Carl Wheatle as Great Britain opened its international window in emphatic fashion.

For Evbuomwan, the performance continued an eventful 12 months that has seen his career take several different turns.

He began last season with the New York Knicks on a two-way contract, making five NBA appearances in a limited role while spending most of his time with Westchester.

Across 12 G League games in the organization, Evbuomwan averaged 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 block per contest.

New York ultimately waived him from his two-way deal in January, leading to a short but productive stint with the Maine Celtics.

His performances there helped open another NBA door, with Evbuomwan eventually earning a two-way opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets.

Evbuomwan became a key figure for the Greensboro Swarm as Charlotte’s affiliate captured the 2026 G League championship, with the forward earning Finals MVP honors for his performances on the biggest stage.

Now, only months later, he has carried that momentum onto the international stage with an impressive senior debut.

Evbuomwan and Great Britain will return to action against Slovakia in Newcastle on Sunday, August 30. The occasion should carry additional significance for the former Knicks forward, who spent part of his childhood in the city and began his basketball journey there.