Donald Trump Signals Surprise Knicks Finals Role After MSG Booing: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden may have been only the beginning of his involvement in the NBA Finals, according to a new report stemming from a forensic lip-reading analysis of his conversation with Knicks owner James Dolan during Game 3, reported by the Daily Mail.

The analysis says Trump discussed the possibility of presenting the Larry O’Brien Trophy to the NBA champion, a move that would elevate him from high-profile spectator to participant in one of basketball’s most iconic ceremonies.

The Booing That Preceded the Trophy Talk

Trump and his entourage showed up at Madison Square Garden before tipoff between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs Monday night and sat in Dolan’s suite above the court. Bulletproof glass separated Trump from the crowd, and a few of his cabinet members accompanied him, along with his granddaughter, Kai Trump.

When the jumbotron framed Trump and Dolan together during the national anthem, a thunderous chorus of boos rolled through the arena, a moment that crystallized the tension of his presence in a city where he remains deeply unpopular. Democratic voters in New York City rejected Trump by a margin of more than 2-to-1 in 2024, according to CNBC. The jeers began before the opening tipoff and continued as Trump settled into his seat.

The Spurs won Game 3, 115-111, halting the Knicks’ 13-game playoff winning streak.

The lip-reading analysis captured Trump’s conversation with Dolan, visible on footage but inaudible to broadcasters. According to forensic lip-reader Nicola Hickling, cited by the Mail, Trump suggested a new potential role for himself should the Knicks claim their first championship since 1973. If Hickling’s lip-read is accurate, the proposal reflects Trump’s instinct to position himself at the center of major events, a pattern evident at other sporting ceremonies, most recently at the FIFA Club World Cup in January 2025, where he presented the trophy to Chelsea without formally being scheduled to do so, according to SportBible.

Dolan’s $8 Billion Friendship With Trump

Understanding why Dolan extended the courtside invitation requires looking past the basketball court. In March 2026, Trump and Dolan held a secret meeting about the fraught Penn Station redevelopment project, according to a New York Post report. Dolan’s Madison Square Garden sits directly above Penn Station, and redevelopment proposals then required relocating the MSG arena across Seventh Avenue to make room for an expanded station complex.

But in late May, the Trump administration suddenly approved $8 billion in federal funds for a Penn Station refurbishment plan that would not require Dolan to relocate Madison Square Garden.

“By the time James Dolan invited Donald Trump to sit in his suite at the NBA Finals, the $8 billion question had already been answered in Dolan’s favor,” wrote basketball commentator Lee Escobedo in his Knick of Time Show Substack newsletter. “This wasn’t ongoing lobbying. This invite was a thank-you. Or a victory lap.”

This wasn’t Dolan’s first alignment with Trump’s political machinery. He held his wedding to his second wife at Trump’s Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort in 2002, with Trump among 400 guests. Dolan has donated hundreds of thousands to Trump-aligned political vehicles, according to Escobedo. When Dolan faced backlash over facial-recognition technology used to bar attorneys from MSG who had sued him, he hired Hope Hicks, Trump’s former communications director, as a consultant to manage the scandal, Escobedo reported.

Now, with the Knicks chasing their first title in 53 years, Trump’s offer to present the trophy transforms a thank-you gesture into a moment of theater. His involvement would move from high-profile spectator to ceremonial participant, cementing both men’s relationship at basketball’s ultimate ceremony.