Donald Trump Gets Honest On ‘Left-Wing’ NBA Finals After Game 3 in New York

The New York Knicks hosted an NBA Finals game for the first time in 27 years during Game 3 inside Madison Square Garden

United States President Donald Trump was among those inside the arena to watch the game. By being in the suite for the game, Trump became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game in history.

However, it did not end well for the hosts Knicks, as the Spurs took Game 3 to narrow the series lead to 2-1 before Game 4.

When asked by reporters about the NBA, Trump expressed his honest opinion about the product, praising the entertainment value of the game, while labelling it as “left-wing.”

“It’s a little left-wing. It tends to be a little left-wing, but it’s great entertainment,” Trump said.

Trump received loud boos and jeers whenever he was flashed to the screen inside Madison Square Garden.

However, he denied that it was a negative reception, insisting that it was mostly cheers from his perspective.

“It was, I think, mostly cheers,” he told reporters. “It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.”

Trump talked to numerous people in his suite, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Knicks head coach James Dolan, who invited him to watch the game live after Game 1 in San Antonio. Trump was also seen falling asleep during the game.

Trump watched the entire game up until the final buzzer sounded as the Knicks fell to the Spurs for the first time in the NBA Finals.

The loss ended the Knicks’ 13-game winning streak, which dated back to the first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA Commissioner Insists Donald Trump Is A True Knicks Fan

Donald Trump’s live appearance attracted some divisive reactions, but according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the U.S. President is there to support the Knicks, his favorite team in the league.

“He’s welcome to be here,” Silver said before tip-off of Game 3. “What makes sports so special, especially when there’s so much that divides people, is it’s something that we have in common. We should look for those things that we have in common and build off that.”

“So he’s a genuine Knicks fan…As I said, I think we should be using sports to create more of a sense of community with people, not less.”

The game was affected by Trump’s attendance, as tightened security was implemented hours before the game. The league even asked media personnel and fans to come in earlier than the scheduled tip-off to give ample time for security check-ins.

Will Trump Again Attend Game 4?

For now, it looks like Trump’s NBA Finals appearance is a one-off, as he is not expected to attend Game 4 in New York on Wednesday night.

Watch parties are also expected to be back for Game 4 around Madison Square Garden. Watch parties were banned before Game 3 due to security concerns for the president.

Game 4 is crucial for both squads as a Knicks win would put them up 3-1 in the series, while a loss would tie the series before it heads back to San Antonio for Game 5.

Game 4’s tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.