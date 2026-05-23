Knicks Could Turn Possible Mitchell Robinson Loss Into Draft Day Steal

With the idea of losing Mitchell Robinson to the NBA Free Agency market looming, the New York Knicks will have to start thinking about possibly drafting his replacement as a security blanket.

In a CBS Sports mock draft, the Knicks go big with their 24th overall pick, selecting Tarris Reed Jr. out of Connecticut.

In the rankings, the Knicks end up with the fourth-best center in the incoming rookie class in 2026.

Why The Knicks Should Consider Tarris Reed Jr.

“Reed was as good as any big man in the NCAA Tournament and followed that up with a strong combine performance, which makes him the best available five-man at this point,” Adam Finklestein wrote in his latest mock draft.

“He’s long, powerful, has interior skill, underrated face-up ability, and sneaky defensive switch-ability.”

Reed hails from Missouri. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was a top 15 center in his class nationally. With many offers from major programs, Reed ended up at Michigan initially.

During his freshman season, he appeared in 34 games–all off the bench. In his sophomore effort, Reed started in 31 of 32 games.

Ahead of year three, Reed ended up at UConn. He returned to a role off the bench with his minutes down to 19.9 per game, but he remained as productive as ever.

Reed made 67.0% of his field goals, scoring 9.6 points per game and coming down with 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Knicks aren’t guaranteed to lose Mitchell Robinson, but he should garner plenty of attention in free agency. The four-year, $60 million deal he started in 2022 expires. The Knicks are shelling out plenty of cash to their starting group, so they have to hit on their picks to gain useful players on affordable contracts.

Reed isn’t a flashy pick, but he’s a logical candidate deep into the first round.