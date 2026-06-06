Donald Trump Has Blunt Response to Americans Priced Out of Knicks Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the entire nation is watching. The Garden will host its first Finals game in 27 years.

President Donald Trump has announced that he will be present at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at MSG on June 8. Knicks owner James Dolan personally contacted him, and Trump told reporters that he said yes.

Donald Trump’s Response to NBA Finals Ticket Prices

That news brought its own controversy. A reporter confronted Trump about the cost of attending, pointing out that average Americans simply can’t afford to go. Trump fired back:

“They can watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. But that’s the way life goes. Now if the game wasn’t a big, if the team wasn’t a big success, you could go very easily!” Trump said, via Eric Daugherty.

He continued: “So, you know, you can do that too. But that’s the way life is, you know. And they’ve had great success.”

Fans are definitely not happy with his response.

NBA Finals Ticket Prices for Knicks vs Spurs at MSG

Game 3 currently starts at $9365 on secondary market sites. Some courtside seats near celebrity row are listed as high as $220,000 on SeatGeek. For context, Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio started as low as $972 and $1,214 respectively.

The demand in New York is a whole different tier. The Knicks haven’t hosted a Finals game since 1999, and the hunger around this series is real.

Trump won’t have trouble getting in, obviously. NBA commissioner Adam Silver welcomed the visit, calling Trump “very much a New Yorker” and saying the moment could bring people together. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also bought his own ticket and said he’d be there, just in a very different section.

Despite​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ trailing by 14 points, the Knicks managed to come back and win Game 1 on the road 105-95, including an 11-0 closing run, with Jalen Brunson scoring 30 points.

As the series goes to New York, where Madison Square Garden will be the most vibrant in decades. No matter who gets a courtside seat on June 8, this city is ready for the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌event.