Knicks’ Rookie Sounds Off After Summer League Game-Winner

The New York Knicks traded up in the 2024 NBA Draft to land Tyler Kolek. Fans are starting to see why, watching his play during the NBA’s Summer League.

Against the Sacramento Kings on July 17, Kolek hit a layup with 2.4 seconds remaining. The foul was called, he hit the free throw, and New York won, 106-105.

Kolek talked with Autumn Johnson of NBA TV about the play postgame.

“That last one kind of fell right in my lap,” Kolek said on July 17. “I just had to get it up on the rim, fortunately I made it. And that second one, get me downhill to my left hand, and do what I do.”

New York was 0-2 in Summer League play prior to the win over Sacramento. Kolek said the message to the team down the stretch was to make sure and close it out.

“It was finish,” Kolek said. “We were up in the fourth quarter, we were up pretty much the whole game. We just had to finish it out with defense, playing together on the offensive end. Summer League is great, just getting a taste of the NBA. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Kolek finished the win with 21 points, 8 assists, and four rebounds in 32 minutes on the floor.

Kolek Dismisses ‘Lazy’ NBA Comparison

When the Knicks drafted Kolek, much was made of a comparison to T.J. McConnell. But when talking to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post on July 15, he dismissed the idea, calling it “lazy.”

“It’s all right,” Kolek told Bondy. “I think it’s a little lazy.”

The 23-year-old tries to emulate a different player, one of his Knicks teammates: Jalen Brunson.

“His game, I feel like that’s a little closer to what I like to do than T.J. McConnell: play at my own pace, getting in the paint, getting guys involved,” Kolek said. “I can really learn from him in the midrange, in that short area when I’m coming off ball screens or isolations. I’m just really excited to learn from him and watch him and take as much as I can.”

Kolek is a 23-year-old guard coming off of three seasons with the Marquette Golden Eagles. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 31 games last season.

He’s been the most impressive of New York’s rookies thus far in Summer League play. And with a roster spot on next year’s team in the balance, he’s giving the Knicks reason to think he might be deserving.

New York Adds Cam Payne To Guard Rotation

New York is bringing in ninth-year point guard Cam Payne to join their guard rotation. He’ll sign a one-year deal for $3.1 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Payne appeared in 78 games last season between stints with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.6 assists on 39% shooting from three.

The Knicks are very familiar with Payne, after playing him in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. As a member of the 76ers, he scored 11 points in 15 minutes in a Game 3 win.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on July 15 that the Knicks were interested in Payne, in part, because of his postseason resume.

“NYK liked, among other things, that Payne has playoff experience (47 playoff games in past 4 years),” Begley tweeted.

His presence doesn’t eliminate the possibility of Kolek seeing run next season. But it doesn’t make any more certain.

Payne has been a regular contributor for almost all of his career, and averaged 19.3 minutes per game in 184 appearances over the last three seasons.

As the summer rolls on, New York’s rotation will continue to take shape. Until then, Kolek’s immediate future is in his hands.