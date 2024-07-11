Knicks Rookie Cracks B/R’s Top 30 NBA Summer League Prospects to Watch

Only one player from the stacked New York Knicks Summer League roster cracked Bleacher Report’s Top 30 prospects to watch in Las Vegas.

And it’s not Pacome Dadiet, their first-round pick, nor Lithuanian point guard Rokas Jokubaitis, who just missed the bus to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

That honor (and pressure) belongs to Tyler Kolek, the 6-foot-3 point guard out of Marquette whom the Knicks believed was worth three future second-round picks.

Kolek landed No. 26 on Bleacher Report’s list of the top NBA Summer League prospects.