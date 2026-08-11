Knicks ‘Momentum’ Could Lead to Adding Rookie Guard

There has been some question, since a federal court granted a fifth year of NCAA eligibility to players who came into college basketball in 2022 and had performed for four seasons, about where that will leave the No. 47 overall pick from this June’s draft, the Knicks‘ Tyler Nickel. As a member of the Class of 2022, Nickel could technically go back to college, even after being picked by New York and playing in the Las Vegas summer league.

He probably could not go back to Vanderbilt, where he played for the final two seasons of his collegiate career, because the Commodores have a full roster. But as a 6-foot-7 forward who shot 40.2% from the 3-point line in the past two seasons, he would have options from schools across the country. And probably at more than the $678K salary he would get if he were to signa two-way deal in the NBA.

The Knicks could hang onto Nickel’s rights, because they made him a qualifying offer, but could lose a year of development this year.

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Tyler Nickel Leaning Toward Knicks

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that it looks as though Nickel will play for the Knicks next season, though it is still unclear under what terms. If he signs a two-way deal, it would be much easier for the Knicks to manage his playing time and development, but it would be at a much smaller number than the minimum NBA contract.

If the Knicks sign nickel to a standard NBA contract, that money would count against the salary cap–two-way contracts do not–and would push the Knicks up against the luxury tax’s second apron, a threshold team owner James Dolan proclaimed the Knicks would not cross. Signing Nickel to a standard deal, even at a relatively cheap $1.3 million for a second-round rookie, would prevent the Knicks from signing a badly needed reserve center.

Knicks Would Keep Draft Rights

Still, Stefan Bondy of the Post writes this of the Knicks’ situation with Nickel:

“There is momentum toward the second-round pick joining the team this year rather than returning to college, a league source confirmed to The Post. … Since the Knicks issued the required tender for unsigned second-round rookies ahead of the Aug. 5 deadline, they would retain his draft rights if he decided to pursue that route. But he is leaning toward starting his pro career with the Knicks.”

Tyler Nickel Shot Well in Summer League

Now, no doubt, Nickel could earn more in college, and he would not play much for the Knicks next season, whether on a standard contract or a two-way deal. But getting his NBA clock started might be a good idea for Nickel, if he thinks he can stick around in the league.

Nickel, who transferred from North Carolina to Virginia Tech before heading to Vanderbilt for his final two seasons, averaged 13.5 points and shot 40.0% from the 3-point arc as a senior.

He is not lacking for confidence, certainly, after averaging 12.2 points in summer league.

Nickel offered a view of the role he could fill while he was in Las Vegas: “I definitely feel like I have some comparisons in the league. I feel like I’m a mix of some different guys: my size, my strength, my shooting ability. I feel really comfortable shooting off the move, so like [Detroit’s] Duncan Robinson, [Cleveland’s] Max Strus, [Boston’s] Sam Hauser. But then I have my own type of way of being. So it’s kind of a mix of a lot of people but also myself.”