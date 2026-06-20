Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Sends Strong Warning to Knicks After Championship Run

The New York Knicks are NBA champions. But not everyone is toasting to their title run. John Haliburton (father of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton) sat down for a candid Father’s Day interview and didn’t hold back.

His message to the Knicks and their fans was loud, clear, and full of warning signs for New York’s future.

John Haliburton Puts the Knicks on Notice

In a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson for ScoopB.com, John Haliburton gave the Knicks their flowers, but with a massive asterisk attached. When asked about New York’s championship run, he said:

“New York won the championship this year, but they won it because Indiana wasn’t fully standing in their way at the very end. Next year, with Tyrese back, Indiana will be standing right there.”

That’s a direct shot. He’s not taking anything away from the Knicks’ first title in decades, but he’s making something crystal clear: the Pacers were not at full strength.

Tyrese suffered a brutal Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and John believes that injury was the difference-maker between a Knicks banner and an Indiana dynasty.

Potential Red Flags for the Knicks Heading Into Next Season

The Knicks may be champions, but John Haliburton’s comments highlight some real concerns heading into 2026-27.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Pacers are coming back hungry. The young core of Indiana, including several rookies and second-year players, got valuable firsthand experience of a Finals through the season. After Tyrese Haliburton comes back from his Achilles rehab, they will be a fully loaded, battle-tested team aiming at the New York’s championship.

In the 2025-26 regular season, Indiana was a rebuilding team without its franchise star for the most part, posting a 19-63 record. That record is misleading. The Pacers actually made it to the Finals, and with a healthy Tyrese, the experts foresee them being a top Eastern Conference team straight ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌away when Tyrese returns.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks still haven’t completely solved their depth problems. Sure, Jalen Brunson starred with an incredible 26 PPG showing this season, but New York’s room for mistakes shrinks drastically when they meet a fully capable Indiana team. Pacers’ young players have already experienced a deep playoff run, and that type of experience is invaluable.

John Haliburton ended his message simply: Indiana will be “standing right there” next season. For a Knicks fan base still celebrating in the streets, those words should ring loud, because the dynasty doesn’t start until you can defend it.