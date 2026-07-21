Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Jersey Leaves Victor Wembanyama in Awkward Spot

A young Knicks fan’s interaction with Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, reigniting the ongoing feud between the Spurs’ star and Jalen Brunson.

The moment landed right in the middle of a rivalry that has been since the 2026 NBA Finals, adding fresh comedy to an already tense storyline between the two players.

Victor Wembanyama’s Autograph Encounter With a Young Knicks Fan Goes Viral

The clip shows a kid excitedly calling out “Wemby! Wemby! Sign my jersey! Sign my jersey please!…Wemby…will you sign my jersey?”

Wembanyama gently correct him: “That’s not…That’s…Jalen Brunson…” The kid sheepishly replies “Sorry.”

Fans online pointed out the timing couldn’t have been more awkward, given the two stars are now unofficial rivals after the Finals series.

Brunson-Wembanyama Feud Traces Back to NBA Finals

The tension traces back to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, when Wembanyama shoved Brunson from behind during a first-quarter sequence, sending the Knicks guard to the floor without a foul call, a decision the NBA later admitted was a mistake.

The controversy deepened in Game 5 when Brunson twisted his ankle after landing on Wembanyama’s foot during a three-point attempt, again with no whistle blown, leaving Wembanyama just one flagrant point away from a suspension.

New York went on to win the series 4-1, capturing its first championship in 53 years behind Brunson’s 45-point Finals MVP performance in the clincher.

The rivalry didn’t end there. At the Knicks’ championship party days later, Brunson raised a toast in front of teammates and shouted “F— Wemby,” a moment caught on video that spread instantly across social media.

Looking Ahead to Next Season

Looking ahead, this rivalry feels far from over. The Knicks enter the 2026-27 season as defending NBA champions, while the Spurs have largely kept their Finals core intact.

Early league projections already place New York and San Antonio among the NBA’s top contenders, making another postseason collision a realistic possibility.

If that rematch happens, every Brunson-Wembanyama interaction will be under the microscope. The Finals controversy, the talks that followed, and now this autograph mix-up have only added fuel to what could become the league’s next marquee rivalry.

From a Knicks perspective, Brunson has earned the right to set the standard, but Wembanyama will undoubtedly be motivated to write a different ending the next time these two franchises meet.

The biggest basketball question if these teams meet again will be how the Knicks contain Victor Wembanyama without Mitchell Robinson anchoring the paint. Robinson’s length, physicality and offensive rebounding were instrumental throughout New York’s title run, and replacing that defensive presence won’t be easy after his departure.

Andre Drummond adds experience, but he isn’t the same switchable rim protector. Mike Brown may have to lean on team defense, quicker double-teams and disciplined rotations to keep Wembanyama from dictating the series the way he threatened to at times during the Finals.