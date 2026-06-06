Victor Wembanyama Sends Warning After Late-Game Choke in NBA Finals Game 2

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama turned the ball over before fouling Jalen Brunson late in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to hand the New York Knicks the 2-0 lead in the series.

Wembanyama had a chance to redeem himself in the final possession but missed a mid-range jumper as the final buzzer sounded.

Wembanyama knew he bungled late in the game, but he remained level-headed as they head to Game 3 in New York. According to him, the late-game botch will only fuel him for the rest of the series.

“I threw that one away. I messed up,” Wembanyama said. “Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course. Am I gonna use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely.”

Wembanyama added that there are still many holes in his game, especially in clutch time, when the Spurs needed him most.

“I’m still very blurry, and that’s the whole problem. I need to have more poise, more control over the game,” he said after Game 2.

Those were some encouraging words from Wembanyama, as he has shown he is capable of bouncing back throughout their current playoff run.

In Game 2, he put up 29 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds, two steals, and four blocks in 40 minutes of action.

The Spurs will certainly need a lot more from him for the rest of the series as they navigate the 0-2 hole in the NBA Finals.

Spurs Find Themselves In Unprecedented Territory After Game 2 Loss

The Spurs are now in unprecedented territory in the NBA Finals. In the history of their organization, they have yet to be down 0-2 in an NBA Finals series.

The Spurs, a proud franchise since the time of their former head coach Gregg Popovich, have been in multiple NBA Finals before, but they have never been in the same situation they are in right now.

That will leave a heavy chip on the shoulders of Wembanyama, Spurs’ head coach Mitch Johnson, and the likes of De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

The Knicks are also carrying insane momentum as they head to New York for Games 3 and 4. The Knicks have now won 13 straight NBA playoff games, dating back to the time they were down 2-1 in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

Spurs Enter Rowdy Enemy Territory in The Next 2 NBA Finals Games

The Spurs will now have to face a rowdy New York Knicks crowd in Games 3 and 4, both of which will be must-win matchups for San Antonio.

The games are expected to have a rabid and rowdy atmosphere inside and outside Madison Square Garden as the Knicks fans express their support for their team.

Many are set to attend the games in New York, including United States President Donald Trump, who was invited by the Knicks owner for Games 3 and 4.

Game 3 will be on Monday, June 8.