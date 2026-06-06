Hi, Subscriber

Victor Wembanyama Sends Warning After Late-Game Choke in NBA Finals Game 2

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Spurs C Victor Wembanyama
Getty
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 24: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 24, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama turned the ball over before fouling Jalen Brunson late in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to hand the New York Knicks the 2-0 lead in the series. 

Wembanyama had a chance to redeem himself in the final possession but missed a mid-range jumper as the final buzzer sounded.

Wembanyama knew he bungled late in the game, but he remained level-headed as they head to Game 3 in New York. According to him, the late-game botch will only fuel him for the rest of the series. 

“I threw that one away. I messed up,” Wembanyama said. “Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course. Am I gonna use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely.”

Wembanyama added that there are still many holes in his game, especially in clutch time, when the Spurs needed him most. 

“I’m still very blurry, and that’s the whole problem. I need to have more poise, more control over the game,” he said after Game 2. 

Those were some encouraging words from Wembanyama, as he has shown he is capable of bouncing back throughout their current playoff run. 

In Game 2, he put up 29 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds, two steals, and four blocks in 40 minutes of action. 

The Spurs will certainly need a lot more from him for the rest of the series as they navigate the 0-2 hole in the NBA Finals. 

Spurs Find Themselves In Unprecedented Territory After Game 2 Loss

Spurs

GettyThe San Antonio Spurs are in unprecedented territory after losing Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

The Spurs are now in unprecedented territory in the NBA Finals. In the history of their organization, they have yet to be down 0-2 in an NBA Finals series. 

The Spurs, a proud franchise since the time of their former head coach Gregg Popovich, have been in multiple NBA Finals before, but they have never been in the same situation they are in right now. 

That will leave a heavy chip on the shoulders of Wembanyama, Spurs’ head coach Mitch Johnson, and the likes of De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. 

The Knicks are also carrying insane momentum as they head to New York for Games 3 and 4. The Knicks have now won 13 straight NBA playoff games, dating back to the time they were down 2-1 in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks

Spurs Enter Rowdy Enemy Territory in The Next 2 NBA Finals Games

Knicks fans react during Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals between New York and San Antonio.

GettyKnicks fans react during Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals between New York and San Antonio. New York’s return to the Finals helped deliver the most-watched NBA Finals Game 1 since 2018.

The Spurs will now have to face a rowdy New York Knicks crowd in Games 3 and 4, both of which will be must-win matchups for San Antonio. 

The games are expected to have a rabid and rowdy atmosphere inside and outside Madison Square Garden as the Knicks fans express their support for their team.

Many are set to attend the games in New York, including United States President Donald Trump, who was invited by the Knicks owner for Games 3 and 4. 

Game 3 will be on Monday, June 8.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Victor Wembanyama Sends Warning After Late-Game Choke in NBA Finals Game 2

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x