DISTURBING Video Shows Knicks Fans Setting Spurs Visitor on Fire

Fans of the New York Knicks went too far in venting their frustrations after their team dropped Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs.

Over the past 24 hours or so, scores of videos have surfaced of irate Knicks fans throwing beer bottles, punching police officers, climbing on light poles, getting into fistfights and jumping on cars and taxi cabs.

Now, a shocking new video shows a group of Knicks fans trying to set a Spurs visitor on fire outside Madison Square Garden in the aftermath of Game 3.

Earlier, a video showed a group of Knicks fans attacking a Spurs fan on the streets before ripping off his Victor Wembanyama jersey. The San Antonio fan was admitted to a hospital, but is now in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

21 Knicks Fans Arrested: Report

As noted earlier, up to 21 Knicks fans were reprimanded for disorderly conduct, a lot of which was directed at police officers.

Among them, eight were arrested on “charges of assaulting police officers, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration,” per ABC News. Thirteen others were reportedly issued criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct.

NYPD’s statement added [via ESPN]:

“The crowd became increasingly rowdy, violent, and destructive, and there were many incidents of disorderly and dangerous behavior.”

“Members of the crowd engaged in incredibly reckless behavior — there were large physical and violent fights that resulted in multiple injuries.”

NYC Mayor Condemns Actions

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani strongly condemned the actions while announcing via X that watch parties were being brought back for Game 4 — after having been temporarily halted for Game 3 due to President Donald Trump’s visit.

“NEW YORK: We’re back outside the Garden. We have approved a ticketed MSG watch party for Game 4. More details soon. “As we prepare to watch together, let me be clear: this is a historic, joyful moment for our city. We will not allow it to be disrupted by violence. “Be safe, take care, and celebrate responsibly. Knicks in 5.”

Sam Raskin, a spokesperson of the Mayor’s office, stressed that an “overwhelming majority” of Knicks fans watched the game peacefully on Wednesday, but a few bad apples ruined the vibes for the rest of the fanbase.

“But the fights and other disruptive incidents — including assaults on police officers — in various parts of the city are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said.

Actor Ben Stiller also condemned the actions of rowdy Knicks fans.

“Being a Knick fan doesn’t mean being disrespectful to Spurs fans in any way…we get caught up during the games but we gotta show respect to our fellow humans.”

Knicks vs Spurs Game 4 tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. If the Knicks lose again at home, there’s no telling how their rowdy fanbase could react. Jalen Brunson and Co. are 2.5-point betting favorites to take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, and a -190 favorite to bring an NBA championship to the city for the first time since 1973.