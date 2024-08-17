Knicks’ Potential Isaiah Hartenstein Replacement’s Trade Cost Doubled: Report

The New York Knicks‘ search for Isaiah Hartenstein‘s replacement hits a roadblock as one of their trade targets’ cost doubled.

From at least one first-round pick, Utah Jazz’s asking price for their young center Walker Kessler is now two first-round picks, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“All of the intel out of Utah has been ‘it’s a high price’ for Walker Kessler. They’ve been asking for a couple of first-round picks,” Buha said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” on August 9.

The Jazz’s steep price doubled after SNY’s Ian Begley reported on July 9 that they were asking for at least one first-round pick in previous discussions with teams.

“The Knicks have had shown interest in Kessler,” Begley said. I was told subsequently that teams had offered two first-rounders to Utah for the past couple of weeks but were rebuffed.

Obviously, we don’t know the value of the first-round rounders offered. Not all first-round picks are created equal. There are protections on these picks but that gives you a little idea of how the Jazz value Kessler and what would it take to pry him out of Utah.”

Buha noted that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge “is always looking to win the trade.”

Kessler and Charlotte Hornets’ Nick Richards are two of the Knicks’ trade targets as a potential replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

Kessler finished last season as the league’s second-best shot blocker with 2.4 per game, behind San Antonio Spurs‘ Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (3.6).

The 22-year-old Kessler, the 22nd overall pick in 2022, played for Team USA in last year’s FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines after being named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team.

Knicks Tried to Sign French Olympic Breakout Star

The Knicks tried to bring French Olympic breakout star center Mathias Lessort to the NBA, per Begley.

“New York inquired about Lessort’s interest in signing but the player and team were unable to find common ground,” Begley wrote in his SNY’s mailbag on August 8 before the gold medal match between Team USA and France.

The 6-foot-9 Lessort played a key role in France’s run to the gold medal game. He had 13 points, five rebounds and one block against Canada in the quarterfinals. Then he went for 10 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block against Germany in the semifinals.

The 28-year-old Lessort averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in just 13.6 minutes off the bench as France’s Sixth Man.

Before his breakout performance for the Les Blues, Lessort was coming off a title run and Euroleague First Team selection.

Lessort helped the Panathinaikos win its seventh Euroleague title with 17 points and six rebounds in the Finals against Real Madrid. He will return to Panathinaikos for the final year of his current contract.

The Knicks acquired Lessort’s draft rights in the shrewd trade that netted them Immanuel Quickley during the 2020 NBA Draft.

Jacob Toppin Returns on Two-Way Deal

Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of former Knicks lottery pick Obi Toppin, returns on a new two-way contract, the team announced on Wednesday, August 14.

Toppin completes the Knicks’ two-way slots, joining rookies Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar Jr. Under NBA rules, players on two-way contracts can appear in a maximum of 50 games.

Toppin appeared in 17 games for the Westchester Knicks in the G League last season. He averaged 14.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% and 30.3% from the 3-point line. He also represented the Knicks in the NBA Slam Dunk Competition in the last All-Star Weekend but failed to make it to the final round.