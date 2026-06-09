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Victor Wembanyama’s Shove Leaves Jalen Brunson Furious During Heated Knicks-Spurs Finals Moment

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA Finals have leveled on intensity with each possession; however, this recent incident has introduced a brand new element of tension to a highly competitive face-off between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

As the series moved back to Madison Square Garden, there was an escalation in pressure, noise and physical contact, and a single interaction between Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson instantly became the main topic of discussion during the entire ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌evening.

New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Reacts After Physical Play From Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama

GettyVictor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

The sequence that stood out came when Wembanyama shoved Brunson’s head and then started laughing, a gesture that clearly did not sit well with the Knicks guard. Brunson immediately got into his face while the play was still unfolding, showing a level of frustration that is rare from a player usually known for his composure.

The confrontation added to a game that had already featured tight defense, momentum swings and plenty of body language. It also gave fans another reminder that this Finals series is not just about X’s and O’s.

Spurs Dominate Early

Julian Champagnie #30 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a three point basket

GettyJalen Brunson Gets In Wemby’s Face After Physical Play Goes Too Far

The first quarter ended with San Antonio holding a 33-22 lead, riding Victor Wembanyama’s inside presence. Wemby recorded multiple blocks (including Mitchell Robinson’s shot at 46.4 seconds), an alley-oop dunk at 10:42, and a layup at 8:33.

The Spurs’ offense clicked with Stephon Castle hitting a 26-foot three at 8:01 (Wemby assist) and Devin Vassell adding two threes.

For the Knicks, Josh Hart’s three at 7:10 and OG Anunoby’s dunk at 5:14 kept them competitive, but Brunson struggled early,  missing multiple shots including an 8-foot fadeaway at 2:32.

Karl-Anthone Towns’ floating jump shot at 3:45 was the Knicks’ best first-quarter response. The intensity is already at Finals-breaking levels.

What the Knicks Must Do to Close Out the Series

Spurs and Knick players compete.

GettyThe Spurs stunned the Knicks with a dominant first quarter.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ order to win Game 3 and take an 3-0 series lead, the Knicks should focus their defense on Wembanyama: not only limit his blocks and alley-oops, but also contest every three-pointer of Castle and Vassell.

Brunson has to learn to step up and score even when he’s being fouled, he should read the defenders’ actions, and in general, be more careful with his process of finishing, because even his 8:41 turnover was an offensive foul that should have been avoided.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for PFSN, Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Victor Wembanyama’s Shove Leaves Jalen Brunson Furious During Heated Knicks-Spurs Finals Moment

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