When Is Knicks’ Next Game? Date, Time, TV Channel and ECF Opponent Latest

The New York Knicks have been watching and waiting. After sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers out of the second round, they had nothing left to do but rest while Detroit and Cleveland sorted things out. Now, they finally have a date.

The first game of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for May 19, and it will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC. Details of the venue and time of the tip-off are yet to be announced.

The whole thing can be traced back to what happened in Cleveland on May 15. The Detroit Pistons came to Rocket Arena and completely outplayed the Cavaliers, 115-94, handing Cleveland its first home playoff defeat. The Pistons truly accomplished their mission by the third quarter, establishing a 14-point lead in third quarter and never allowing the Cavaliers to come back.

This victory sets the stage for an ultimate Game 7 on May 17, the winner of which moves on to face the Knicks only two days later.

New York Knicks ECF Schedule 2026

Here is the full schedule, as announced by the NBA:

Game 1: May 19

Game 2: May 21

Game 3: May 23

Game 4: May 25

Game 5: May 27 (if necessary)

Game 6: May 29 (if necessary)

Game 7: May 31 (if necessary)

All games will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC.

Pistons or Cavaliers: What the Knicks Are Walking Into

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York is going into the Eastern Conference Finals (ECF) on a break of almost ten days. It is a double-edged situation. On the one hand, the Knicks will be rested, but their opponent will be battle-hardened from their physical, draining seven-game series. The rust vs. rhythm factor could potentially make a big difference early on in the series.

On paper, the Pistons have been the more challenging opponent all postseason. Detroit posted a 31-9 home record during the regular season and would have home-court advantage in the ECF as the East’s top seed.

Cleveland is the more familiar opponent. The Knicks went 2-1 against the Cavaliers in the regular season, and if James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are running on fumes after seven hard games, New York would have home-court advantage for the series.

Regardless, Jalen Brunson and the rest of the team have shown they are the most threatening team in the East. OG Anunoby has reportedly kept getting better every day of rest, while the offense has been traditionally good in these playoffs.

May 19 is circled. The wait is almost over.