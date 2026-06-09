Will Donald Trump Watch Game 4 In Madison Square Garden? Insider Reveals Answer

United States President Donald Trump watched as the New York Knicks lost for the first time in the NBA Finals in Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. It was the Knicks’ first defeat after winning 13 straight games, stretching back to the first round. The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Knicks.

Game 3 was a big deal in New York, not just because of Trump, but also because it was the city’s first NBA Finals home game in 27 years. The loss dampened the historical significance of the game, and coincidentally, on the night Trump was in the venue.

Will he be in Game 4? The answer is: no.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Trump will not be attending the game due to scheduling conflicts.

“President Donald Trump is not expected to attend Game 4 of Knicks-Spurs in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden due to scheduling conflicts and obligations, sources tell ESPN,” Charania said. “Trump, a lifelong Knicks fan, watched the majority of Game 3 from a suite.”

What Happened To Donald Trump In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals?

Trump was in a suite in Game 3. He was seen talking to numerous people, including the Knicks owner James Dolan and the NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who said that he is a welcome visitor in the league.

However, he was booed loudly when the camera inside the arena panned on him during the national anthem to start the game. He stayed throughout the game until the final buzzer.

Trump is the first-ever sitting president to watch an NBA Finals game in history. According to Silver, Trump is a lifelong Knicks fan and could not miss the chance of watching Game 3 after he was invited by Dolan.

Trump’s attendance led to intensified security inside and outside Madison Square Garden a few hours before the game.

Being in the game also meant that watch parties outside the arena were banned, forcing fans to go to bars and other public spaces to watch the game.

Without him in New York, Knicks fans can again watch the game live outside Madison Square Garden in Game 4. Ticket prices for the NBA Finals in New York skyrocketed to over $9000 for the worst seats in the game.

Adam Silver Sends Statement About Donald Trump’s Presence In The NBA Finals

Adam Silver had a lengthy conversation with Trump before and during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

He had this to say about having the U.S. president in the arena for an NBA Finals game:

“What makes sports so special, especially when there’s so much that divides people, is that it’s something we have in common,” Silver said in an interview with ESPN’s “Inside the NBA.” “We should look for those things we have in common and build off that.”

Silver admitted that Trump’s appearance caused a bit of inconvenience for everyone, but he was happy with how the fans responded to the extra security protocols.

“Yes, there’s some inconvenience to the fans, but looking around at the arena, it’s packed,” he said. “People listened, they came early, they got through the extra security, which is necessary. I think we should use sports to create more of a sense of community.”

Game 4 will be on Wednesday, June 10, still in Madison Square Garden.