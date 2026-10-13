The New York Knicks will continue their NBA preseason action on Tuesday night (October 13) with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Raptors are one of the Eastern Conference squads that have made notable changes. Their biggest move was reuniting with Kawhi Leonard.

Through two preseason games, the Raptors haven’t rolled out their new acquisition just yet. However, the Knicks are expected to be the first to face him.

According to Raptors HQ, Toronto’s head coach Darko Rajaković announced that Leonard will be good to go on Tuesday night.

Knicks Get Word On Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Plans In NBA Preseason Game

“He went through practice today,” Rajaković told reporters regarding Leonard on Monday afternoon. “He’s feeling great. So, yes, he’s gonna be available for the game tomorrow.”

The Knicks are off to a tough start this preseason. They opened up the run with a matchup against the Sixers, which resulted in a 120-97 loss.

When the Knicks hosted the Washington Wizards, they came up with a 111-109 defeat. The Minnesota Timberwolves were in town on Monday and served the Knicks a 122-104 loss. Their next two games take place against the Raptors.

The Raptors are one of the Eastern Conference’s risers, and Leonard only makes them more of a threat in 2026-2027.

During his first go-round in Toronto in 2018-2019, Leonard posted averages of 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 60 games. He led them to an NBA Championship.

After one season in Toronto, Leonard played six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 25.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists with the Clippers over that time.

The 14-year NBA veteran has aged seven years since his last NBA Finals run, but he’s still an MVP-caliber player at this stage of his career. On Tuesday, the Knicks could get a small sample size of what he’ll bring to the table in Toronto.